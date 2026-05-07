NiMet warns of flooding in Lagos, Delta, Rivers, 16 other states

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a warning that 19 states across the country may experience flash flooding in the coming days due to expected heavy early rains.

In an advisory released on Thursday, NiMet explained that the flooding risk is heightened because dry and hardened soils will prevent water from soaking properly into the ground, leading to increased surface runoff.

The states likely to be affected are: Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, and Bayelsa.

According to the agency, possible impacts of the flash floods include flooded roads, traffic disruptions, damage to homes, farmlands and critical infrastructure, blocked drainage systems, power outages, telecommunication disruptions, as well as increased risks of injuries and water-borne diseases.

NiMet advised residents to take proactive measures by clearing blocked drainages around their homes and staying updated with official weather and flood alerts.

The agency also cautioned motorists and pedestrians to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas.

It further called on relevant authorities and stakeholders to strengthen coordination, preparedness, and emergency response mechanisms to mitigate flood-related risks.

This warning comes after the Federal Government recently alerted that 14,118 communities in 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at risk of severe flooding in 2026.