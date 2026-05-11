Nigerian newspapers review: [2027 presidency]  Jonathan’s declaration sparks stir

Former president Goodluck Jonathan

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, planning to return to the presidency, using the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the platform to actualise his renewed presidential ambition.

Another headline features brewing companies recording sharp rise in revenues against the backdrop of rising costs of living and declining purchasing power.

Vanguard also reports that the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, over the weekend, warned that the ongoing Jet-A1 (aviation fuel) crisis could compromise safety and result in job losses in the air transport sector if not urgently addressed.

Moving to the next paper, The Guardian leads with the menace of selling expired food products in open markets, malls and other public places, raising serious concerns about public health, particularly the safety of Nigerians, who inadvertently consume such items.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the capital expenditure by 26 state governments plunging by N2.19tn within three months in the first quarter of 2026, raising concerns over slowing infrastructure development and worsening fiscal pressures as politics for next year’s elections intensifies.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the military denying there were civilian casualties in Sunday’s airstrikes against terrorists in Niger State.

Vanguard News