NECO: How Nigeria’s indigenous examination body became global assessment powerhouse

By Joseph Erunke

When the National Examinations Council, NECO, was established in April 1999, many Nigerians viewed it as an ambitious experiment. Critics questioned whether the country truly needed another examination body alongside the West African Examinations Council ,WAEC, while others doubted whether the new institution could successfully manage the enormous responsibility of conducting credible national examinations.

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Twenty-five years after, those doubts have largely disappeared. From a modest beginning, NECO has evolved into one of Africa’s largest and most influential examination institutions, assessing tens of millions of candidates, expanding beyond Nigeria’s borders, embracing technology-driven reforms, and becoming a major pillar in the country’s educational architecture.

Today, the Council stands not merely as an examination body, but as a symbol of Nigeria’s educational sovereignty, institutional resilience, and growing global relevance.

One of NECO’s most transformative achievements since inception has been breaking the long-standing monopoly in Nigeria’s secondary school examination system.

Before NECO emerged, WAEC was effectively the only major body conducting senior secondary school examinations in Nigeria. Although respected across West Africa, critics often argued that relying solely on a regional institution limited Nigeria’s ability to fully align assessments with its national educational priorities and rapidly expanding student population. NECO changed that narrative.

With the introduction of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination ,SSCE, for internal and external candidates, alongside the Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, and the National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, the Council has dramatically widened access to assessment opportunities for Nigerian students. From approximately 890,000 candidates in its maiden SSCE examinations in 2000, NECO cumulatively has had more than 35 million candidates participating in NECO SSCE examinations since establishment.

This rapid expansion was driven by deliberate policies aimed at increasing accessibility, particularly in rural and underserved communities where many students previously struggled to access examination centres. By expanding accredited centres nationwide and harmonising its timetable with WAEC’s examinations, NECO created greater flexibility for students and significantly broadened certification opportunities across the country.

Perhaps the most defining feature of NECO’s evolution has been its steady embrace of technology and digital transformation. Over the years, the Council has introduced several reforms designed to improve efficiency, reduce malpractice, and strengthen public confidence in its certificates. Digital registration systems, biometric verification processes, electronic result checking platforms, and online certificate verification mechanisms have fundamentally changed how examinations are administered in Nigeria.

These reforms have helped reposition NECO as a technologically driven institution capable of competing within the global assessment ecosystem.

Under the leadership of the current Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, the pace of technological modernisation and institutional reform has accelerated significantly. Professor Wushishi’s tenure has been marked by deliberate investments in logistics, operational efficiency, staff welfare, and digital innovation.

The Council procured dozens of operational vehicles, including Mitsubishi single-cabin vehicles, Toyota Hilux trucks, buses, and speed boats to improve the secure distribution of examination materials across Nigeria’s difficult terrains and riverine communities.

State offices were equipped with modern 3-in-1 computer systems, while infrastructure upgrades strengthened the Council’s nationwide operational network. Beyond physical infrastructure, staff welfare also received notable attention during Wushishi’s administration. Workers benefited from salary enhancements, regular promotions, productivity awards, and improved retirement packages, all aimed at boosting morale and institutional productivity. These reforms have contributed to improved efficiency, smoother examination coordination, and stronger institutional confidence.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable developments in NECO’s history is its emergence as an international examination institution. What started as a national response to Nigeria’s educational assessment needs has steadily evolved into a transnational assessment system serving candidates across multiple countries.

Today, NECO conducts examinations in at least nine countries, including Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Togo, Burkina Faso, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

This international expansion reflects the growing mobility of Nigerians and the increasing demand for continuity in Nigerian curriculum-based education abroad. For many Nigerian families in the diaspora, NECO provides an educational bridge that allows students to remain connected to the Nigerian educational system while studying overseas.

The Council’s successful expansion into highly regulated educational environments such as the United Kingdom also represents a significant institutional milestone. It demonstrates increasing confidence in NECO’s standards, examination integrity, and administrative processes.

International recognition of NECO certificates has equally continued to rise. The Council now receives certificate verification requests from universities and institutions in countries such as Canada, the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom , a practical indication that NECO qualifications are gaining wider global acceptance.

Its membership of international professional organisations such as the International Association for Educational Assessment, IAEA, and the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa ,AEAA, has further strengthened its global standing.

One of the greatest challenges confronting examination bodies in Nigeria remains examination malpractice. Over the years, NECO has implemented several reforms aimed at strengthening examination integrity and reducing fraud. Biometric candidate verification, tighter monitoring systems, digital tracking processes, and enhanced supervision mechanisms have all helped improve the credibility of NECO examinations.

Professor Wushishi’s administration has particularly emphasised restoring confidence in the examination process through intelligence-driven monitoring and stronger accountability systems. The Council’s growing credibility has become one of its strongest institutional assets. NECO’s contributions extend beyond the examination hall.Through its operations, the Council has created employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians, including supervisors, invigilators, data entry personnel, cybercafé operators, drivers, security personnel, and administrative staff.

The Council has also contributed to community development through scholarship support for indigent students and the provision of boreholes and water projects in communities hosting NECO facilities. Its capacity-building programmes for teachers and examination officers have also helped strengthen educational assessment standards nationwide. In many ways, NECO has become deeply woven into Nigeria’s educational and socio-economic fabric.

The Wushishi Era and Vision 2050

Since assuming office as Registrar, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi has pursued an ambitious reform agenda focused on positioning NECO for the future. At the heart of his vision is the transformation of NECO into a globally competitive, technology-driven assessment institution by 2050. The Vision 2050 agenda is anchored on five strategic pillars: credibility, innovation, accessibility, global alignment, and human capital development. Under this roadmap, NECO plans to fully embrace digital-first examinations through expanded Computer-Based Testing ,CBT, end-to-end digital examination management systems, blockchain-backed certification, and real-time result verification platforms.

Artificial Intelligence is also expected to play a central role in the Council’s future operations.

Plans are underway for AI-powered examination monitoring systems, automated marking technologies, adaptive testing platforms, and data analytics systems capable of identifying performance trends and malpractice patterns. For Professor Wushishi, the future of assessment lies not merely in digitising existing systems, but in fundamentally reimagining how learning is evaluated.

The Council is also prioritising inclusivity. Plans are being developed for mobile examination centres, solar-powered digital hubs, and expanded support systems for candidates with disabilities to ensure that no Nigerian child is excluded from credible assessment opportunities because of geography, poverty, or physical limitations.

Twenty-five years after its establishment, NECO has moved far beyond its original mandate as an alternative examinations body. It has become a critical national institution that supports educational access, strengthens assessment credibility, promotes educational inclusion, and increasingly projects Nigeria’s institutional capacity on the global stage.

Its journey has not been without setbacks. Leadership instability, financial pressures, logistical difficulties, and persistent examination malpractice challenges have tested the institution repeatedly. Yet, NECO’s enduring story remains one of resilience, adaptation, and progressive improvement.

As Nigeria’s student population continues to expand and educational demands become increasingly complex, the role of NECO is likely to become even more critical.

If its first twenty-five years were about establishing credibility and survival, the next twenty-five may well be defined by innovation, global relevance, and transformative impact.

For millions of Nigerians, NECO is no longer merely an examination body.

It is now an institution shaping the future of educational assessment in Nigeria and beyond.