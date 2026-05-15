My ambition is to end neglect in my constituency, says Reps aspirant

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Aspirant for Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Mrs. Queen Chinyere Tim-Opurum, has declared that the constituency has suffered enough neglect in terms of representation.

Tim-Opurum stated this when she visited the four Local Government Areas that make up the constituency ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She told the people that the purpose of the visit was to seek their support to achieve the mission of representing them.

Tim-Opurum said she will end the neglect if elected as a lawmaker and reminded the people that through her selfless efforts and personal resources, many residents of the constituency had benefited from her philanthropic gestures and foundation without government’s support.

The aspirant pointed out that she had rendered humanitarian services to many people within the constituency, especially the less privileged, through poverty alleviation programmes, healthcare delivery, human empowerment initiatives, scholarships, and other interventions.

She said her legislative priority would include sponsoring and supporting bills that directly improve the welfare of constituents, advocating for laws that promote economic inclusion, job creation, and social protection, while ensuring that every action reflects the needs of the people of the constituency.

Tim-Opurum further emphasized that she would focus on women and gender inclusion laws, youth development and employment legislation, agriculture and rural development policies, education reform and access, as well as effective oversight and accountability.

She commended Governor Hope Uzodimma, for what she described as sterling performance in the state.

In their separate remarks, the APC Chairman of Njaba LGA, Chief Chukwudi Egeuka; the APC Chairman of Isu LGA, Hon. Chris Ibeh; and the APC Chairman of Nkwerre LGA, Hon. Ugochukwu Ibekwe, assured the aspirant of the party’s support.

Also speaking, a Woman Leader from Isu LGA, Mrs. Mercy Njoku, stated that women were solidly behind Tim-Opurum and expressed confidence that she would perform excellently if elected.