Makinde’s security adviser Owoseni resigns

Owoseni

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue states, Fatai Owoseni, retd., has resigned his appointment as Special Adviser on Security to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as well as Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund, OYSSTF.

Owoseni’s resignation, contained in a letter dated May 7, 2026, was addressed to Governor Makinde through the office of the Chief of Staff.

In the letter, the retired police commissioner said his resignation takes immediate effect, while expressing appreciation to the governor for the opportunity to serve the state.

“I wish to humbly inform Your Excellency of my decision to resign my appointments as the Special Adviser on Security and the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund,” he stated.

Owoseni noted that by virtue of his office, he represented Oyo State at the Forum of National and Subnational Security Officials, FONSSO, in the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, as well as on the board of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

He added that necessary documents relating to the OYSSTF accounts had been attached to facilitate smooth transition and change of signatories where required.

“The list of OYSSTF bank accounts to which I am a signatory, along with their status, is attached hereto. I will be readily available to process changes in signatories for mandates of the different accounts when required,” he said.

The former police commissioner also pledged to make himself available for professional advice on security matters whenever necessary.

He thanked Governor Makinde for the confidence reposed in him and prayed for the continued success of the administration.

“I seize this opportunity to express my immense gratitude to His Excellency for the opportunity to serve our state in my own modest capacity,” he added.

Meanwhile, political observers believe Owoseni’s resignation may not be unconnected with speculations surrounding his alleged governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources close to the former police commissioner hinted that he may soon declare his intention to contest the Oyo governorship seat and unveil a new political platform in the coming days.