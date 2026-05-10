Insecurity: Nigeria, U.S. forge alliance against Sahel terror threats

•NSA Ribadu meets US VP Vance, Rubio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The governments of Nigeria and the United States are intensifying their strategic partnership on security, counterterrorism, regional stability, and beyond.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu wrapped up a three-day working visit to the U.S. from May 4-6, engaging top officials and delivering President Bola Tinubu’s firm commitment to the longstanding Nigeria-U.S. alliance, the presidency revealed.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, stated that Mallam Ribadu held high-level talks with Vice President J.D. Vance; Acting National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker; and Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Zimmermann.

The statement stressed that discussions reviewed bilateral ties and advanced collaboration on counterterrorism, defense, intelligence sharing, regional security, economic resilience, and democratic governance.

Ribadu emphasized the urgency of tackling West Africa’s security challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, and cyber threats. “Nigeria stands resolute as a frontline defender in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel,” Ribadu said.

“Through unwavering partnerships like this one, we will dismantle terror networks and build lasting peace.”

Talks also addressed the Sahel’s volatile security landscape, pushing for stronger regional cooperation and institutional capacity to counter asymmetric threats.

In his State Department meeting with Hooker, Ribadu thanked the U.S. for support in security assistance, intelligence, defense building, humanitarian aid, and counterterrorism. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to the Nigeria-U.S. Joint Working Group (JWG) roadmap.

Both sides assessed JWG progress, outlining steps to boost intelligence sharing, military ties, counterterrorism aid, border security, strategic communications, and Nigerian security capacity.

Ribadu briefed officials on Nigeria’s reforms—a whole-of-government strategy blending kinetic operations, community engagement, economic growth, deradicalization, and regional alliances to tackle insecurity’s roots.

U.S. officials praised Nigeria’s regional leadership. “Nigeria is an indispensable partner in Africa’s security future,” said Rubio. “We’re doubling down on joint efforts to promote stability, democracy, and prosperity across the Sahel.”

The engagements ended with pledges for deeper dialogue, enhanced defense cooperation, and full JWG implementation. Both nations expressed optimism about their alliance’s potential to meet shared global challenges.