Improve service quality or face sanctions, FG warns MTN, Airtel, Glo

Bosun Tijani

…says reforms have stabilised sector

By Progress Godfrey

ABUJA – The Federal Government has warned telecom operators to improve service quality or face regulatory sanctions, saying recent reforms have stabilised the sector and removed excuses for poor network performance.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, emphasising that Nigeria’s connectivity gaps were largely structural, driven by years of underinvestment and constraints on operators.

Tijani said the government had tackled the problem through long-term infrastructure planning and immediate sector-stabilisation measures aimed at restoring sustainability and investor confidence.

He said the long-term reforms are focused on expanding infrastructure through new fibre deployment and tower rollout initiatives designed to close critical gaps in Nigeria’s digital backbone.

The minister noted that funding has been secured with support from the World Bank for Project BRIDGE, alongside additional investments in satellite capacity to boost nationwide coverage.

He added that these interventions are expected to transform connectivity over the next two to five years, enabling businesses and households to access reliable high-speed internet beyond unstable mobile connections.

“When we assumed office, it was clear that Nigeria’s connectivity challenges were structural, driven by years of underinvestment in infrastructure and constraints that limited the ability of operators to deliver quality service.

“We have addressed this on two fronts. First, the long-term structural solution. We have secured funding, led by the World Bank, and established the framework for a special purpose vehicle with Project BRIDGE, to deliver nationwide open access fibre infrastructure. Deployment of fibre will commence, alongside new tower rollouts through NUCAP, before the end of the year even as we also expand our satellite capability.

“These investments will address the foundational gaps in our digital infrastructure over the next two to five years and permanently transform connectivity across Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on immediate interventions, Tijani said that government has stabilised the sector through tariff adjustments, the designation of telecom infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, tax harmonisation efforts, and broader macroeconomic reforms.

According to him, the reforms have restored operator profitability and created a more transparent and market-driven environment, giving telcos the capacity to invest in network improvements.

“It is now the responsibility of telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and T2 to take all necessary steps to resolve network challenges and deliver the level of service Nigerians expect,” the minister insisted.

Tijani stressed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been fully empowered to monitor performance, enforce standards, and ensure compliance, with sanctions expected for defaulting operators.

He said Nigerians should begin to see measurable improvements in call quality, data speed and network coverage, adding that the government will continue to rely on regulatory reports and user feedback to hold operators accountable and ensure consumers receive value for money.