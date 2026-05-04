Ijaw Group rejects INC election, demands reversal

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By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Coalition of Ijaw Interest Groups (CIIG) has rejected the April 13 election into the Ijaw National Congress (INC), describing the exercise as illegitimate and calling for its complete reversal.

The group also warned that the dispute could undermine the unity of the Ijaw Nation and affect political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, the coalition faulted the electoral process, alleging that it was conducted in violation of an earlier directive by the National Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (N-CITRE), which had reportedly suspended all electoral activities on April 10, 2026.

CIIG argued that proceeding with the election despite the suspension amounted to a breach of due process and undermined institutional order within the INC.

The coalition said the process was affected by disputes over delegate selection, candidate eligibility, and ongoing litigation, which it said compromised the credibility of the outcome.

It accused the INC leadership of disregarding established internal mechanisms and called for greater adherence to constitutional procedures within the organisation.

CIIG also called for the suspension of INC President, Prof. Benjamin Ogele Okaba, and the disbandment of the National Electoral Committee chaired by HRM Justice F.F. Tabai, citing alleged procedural irregularities.

The group further alleged that internal structures of the INC had been influenced by improper appointments, which it said weakened institutional integrity.

It expressed concern that the developments could affect cohesion within the Ijaw Nation and called for restraint among stakeholders while urging non-recognition of the disputed outcome until issues are resolved.

The statement was signed by several stakeholders, including Ben Okoro, Efiye Bribena, Chief Denzil Kentebe, Iniruo Wills, Annkio Briggs, Rosemary John-Oduone, and Ebitimi Egbunukumoh, among others.