INC leadership crisis: Court stops inauguration of new exco, restrains CITRE

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The crisis rocking the apex Ijaw socio -cultural organisation the Ijaw National Congress, INC, took a new dimension as a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided by Justice Sobere Biambo, has issued an interim injunction restraining the Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE) of the INC, the President of the Ijaw National Congress, and the Chairman of the Electoral Committee “from inaugurating, swearing in, or presenting for inauguration any persons as officers of the INC.”

INC had been thrown into crisis following the controversial April 13 NEC elections, which CITRE, which served as the Supreme Court of INC, had declared null and void over breaches of the INC constitution.

It was gathered that Pastor Victor Burubo, Eneyo Athanasius Emmanuel, and Ekene Okeigbeye had filed the suit praying the Court to stop the inauguration.

Justice Sobere Biambo, after hearing submissions from V.U Uzochukwu, counsel to the applicants, granted the injunction restraining the defendants from swearing in any officer that emerged from the April 13 election, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Justice Biambo adjourned the case to May 8 to hear the motion on notice.

The Chairman of CITRE, who doubles as the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, had, in a press conference held recently in his office after the controversial election, stated that in the eyes of Ijaw traditional rulers and elders, there was no election on April 13.