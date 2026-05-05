I think ADC is dead – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said it looks like the African Democratic Congress, ADC, is dead.

Read Also: 17 Reps dump ADC for NDC, one joins APC

Akpabio made the remark on Tuesday following the wave of defections by lawmakers from ADC to other political parties, especially the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and the Labour Party, LP.

He was presiding over plenary after the Senate announced the defection of lawmakers such as Victor Umeh, who joined NDC.

Akpabio said: “Resignation from ADC and declaration for Labour Party. Maybe all those defecting from ADC should just compile everything in one paper and bring, so that we don’t keep announcing, announcing, announcing.

“Because I think ADC is dead.

“How many times can you defect in a month? Once. But some have done three times.”

He suggested a compilation of names based on defection choices instead of individual announcement “So that it doesn’t look like a daily ritual.

“If you are defecting from Labour, you write all of you. If you are moving from ADC, you write all of you. If you are entering NDC, you write all of you.

“Note that Senator Abaribe has moved from APGA to ADC, and now he has moved from ADC to Labour Party,” he joked.

Also, recall that the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, witnessed a wave of defections as no fewer than 17 lawmakers formally announced their exit from ADC to the National Democratic Congress, NDC, during plenary, citing internal crises within their former party.

The defectors, who cut across Kano, Anambra, Lagos, Edo and Rivers states, read separate letters on the floor of the House.

They attributed their decision to what they described as “unresolved crises from the national to ward levels” in the ADC. Read the full defection story HERE.

Vanguard News