17 Reps dump ADC for NDC, one joins APC

House of Representatives

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives on Tuesday witnessed a wave of defections as no fewer than 17 lawmakers formally announced their exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during plenary, citing internal crises within their former party.

The defectors, who cut across Kano, Anambra, Lagos, Edo and Rivers states, read separate letters on the floor of the House, attributing their decision to what they described as “unresolved crises from the national to ward levels” in the ADC.

Among those who defected is Yusuf Umar Datti, representing Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam Federal Constituency of Kano State, who said the lingering instability within the ADC had made it difficult to effectively serve his constituents.

Similarly, Harris Okonkwo, who represents Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, said the decision was taken after “wide consultations with political stakeholders and constituents.”

Other lawmakers who moved from ADC to NDC include Sani Adamu (Minjibir/Ungogo, Kano); Thaddeus Attah (Eti-Osa, Lagos); Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi (Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia, Anambra); Lilian Obiageli (Awka North/Awka South, Anambra); and OluwaSeyi Sowunmi (Ojo, Lagos).

Also among the defectors are Peter Anekwe (Anambra East/West); Zakari Umar Mukhtari (Tarauni, Kano); George Olawande (Amuwo Odofin, Lagos); Murphy Osaro Omoruyi (Egor/Ikpoba-Okha, Edo); Umezuruike Manuchim (Port Harcourt I, Rivers); Emeka Idu (Onitsha North/South, Anambra); and Jesse Onuakalusi (Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos).

Others include Ifeanyi Uzokwe (Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo, Anambra); Afam Ogene (Ogbaru, Anambra); and Kamilu Ado (Wudil/Garko, Kano).

In a related development, Leke Abejide, representing Yagba Federal Constituency, also announced his defection from the ADC to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the mass defections, some lawmakers expressed concern over the growing trend of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting that party instability remains a recurring factor driving defections in the National Assembly.

The Speaker acknowledged the letters and wished the defecting lawmakers well in their new political parties, in line with parliamentary tradition.

The development is expected to alter the balance of power among minority parties in the House, particularly affecting the ADC’s standing in the lower chamber.