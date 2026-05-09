‘How we ‘killed’ Eze Ndigbo craze in Germany’

Nze Olaedo Basil Anuniru

By Fred Iwenjora

Nze Olaedo Basil Anuniru is one of the most respected Igbo men in Germany. In this chat with FRED IWENJORA, the Ezinifite, Anambra state born international maritime player and patron of Ndigbo In Germany (NIG)reacts to the recent spate of xenophobia against Africans in general and Nigerians in particular most recently in South Africa and earlier in Ghana following the alleged installation of Eze Ndigbo in the two countries.

He narrates how the Igbo community in Germany fought a battle to sanitise their people and banish the Eze ndigbo titles in Germany, insisting in coronations in Igbo communities back home where they truly belong.

He also advises Nigerians living outside their birth places to live with decorum so as not to incur the anger of the owners of the land. Excerpts:

How do you react to the new wave of xenophobia in South Africa and most recently in Ghana?

It is indeed a sad situation for Igbos in South Africa and Ghana at this moment and to hear that it is because of an Eze Ndigbo issue makes me very sad. Igbos have been projecting themselves in whatever they do and all these actions come out in discussions and are subject to much scrutiny.

For me, I think the issue of Eze Ndigbo should be referred to the igbo saying that ‘Anaghi ebu ofo eje mba’….you cannot carry the ofo, symbol of the family to a foreign land. Ofo is like the coat of arms of a community or a family and it is not expected to be taken out of its base.

Which means you are in support of the ban of the Eze ndigbo in diaspora?

I totally support Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the ban. They banned it before. I was living in Ibadan years back when the issue of Eze Ndigbo in diaspora came up and it was decided clearly that there should be nothing like Eze ndigbo anywhere outside of Igbo land. They noted then and now that any one claiming to be Eze Ndigbo is an impostor. It was agreed that Ndigbo could have leaders and coordinators known as Onyendu. That is what we know today in Germany.

This idea of not allowing Eze ndi igbo in Germany must have been a tough battle?

You can say that again. It did not go without a fight. With the support of like minds we founded Nzuko Ndigbo, Hamburg, a social cultural association. This association attracted many people at first. I soon found out that some of the people who rallied around initially were interested in Eze Ndigbo. Soon they started clamouring and pressuring me to become Eze Ndigbo and set up a palace so as to install them chiefs. I rejected their ploy and they all went away from the group disappointed. But they started fighting me with all kinds of propaganda.

I told them clearly that I am an Nze and Ichie in my community and would never use these noble hands of mine to take a red cap and put it on the head of someone I do not really know. I told them that our constitution in Nzuko Ndigbo rejected Eze Ndigbo but approved Onyendu or Co-ordinator. I also told them that my hands were too sacred and they should forget the Eze Ndi Igbo matter because I use my hands to carry ofo of my family and will never taint them with dirt. There was nothing they did not do to pull down Nzuko Ndigbo which Ralph Nwanaga led and handed over to me. It became dormant for upmost of fifteen years.

A few years ago, we resuscitated Nzuko Ndigbo when the younger Igbos in Hamburg started clamouring for its return. They said they wanted the books including accounts and constitution to be handed to them. We said no that they were not members. I argued that none members of an association had no right to take over the books of an organisation they are not members. I was so sure that they had hidden agenda. It was later agreed that other socio cultural associations in Germany unite under one big Igbo union which later became Ndi Igbo in Germany, (NIG).

In that situation Nzuko Ndigbo being one of the many associations became the first Igbo association to regularise its registration and the “No to Eze Ndigbo” now stands. You could see the many battles we fought to kill the Eze ndigbo craze in Germany and sanitise our system. We also know that one man has been parading himself as Eze Ndigbo. He even pledged to give Nzuko ndigbo 10,000 euros to endorse him but we rejected him because our constitution has already stated it clearly. I feel very bad that most of those who want to be Eze ndigbo in diaspora are not chiefs in their various communities. Most throw away the red cap as they approach Niger Bridge head.

What’s your advice?

My advice to Ndigbo in diaspora is to live with utmost decorum in countries they find themselves. It is not right to put yourself on top of everyone. Being humble and calculative will be key to survival. That is just common sense. It is foolhardy to flaunt your exuberant character in countries where you are hated and people are jealous of you. To be calculative is common sense.

If you look very well, you would see that there are also Baales and Serikis of Yoruba and Hausa tribes but Igbos are more flamboyant, make more noise attracting hate. We should obey the decision of Ohanaeze and use Onyendu or Coordinator for their leaders outside Igbo land. Even in Igboland, there are Oba’s and Baales, Serikis and leaders of other tribes but Igbos are more tolerant and have no issues with that. We must not force our standards at home on the diaspora.