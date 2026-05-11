Gunmen kill 30 in Zamfara

Gunmen killed no fewer than 30 people in Nigeria’s northwestern Zamfara state, according to a security report prepared for the UN and seen by AFP on Monday.

The victims were travelling along a highway late on Sunday when they were ambushed by an armed group referred to locally as “bandits”.

The gunmen killed “30 individuals, including civilians, hunters and a community protection guard”, the report said.

Recall Vanguard reported that Troops of Sector 2 under the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, recorded another major breakthrough in the ongoing military campaign against terrorism and banditry in the North West.

The troops neutralised armed terrorists and recovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition during a coordinated fighting patrol in Zamfara State.

According to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Thursday, May 7, 2026, across parts of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

The troops, acting on operational intelligence and sustained surveillance efforts, embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol designed to deny terrorists freedom of movement and disrupt their activities within the affected corridors.

During the operation, soldiers encountered heavily armed terrorists at Doumbourum Village, triggering what military authorities described as a fierce exchange of gunfire between the troops and the fleeing criminal elements.

Vanguard News