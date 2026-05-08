Troops crush terrorists in Zamfara, recover Weapons

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:- Troops of Sector 2 under the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have recorded another major breakthrough in the ongoing military campaign against terrorism and banditry in the North West, neutralising armed terrorists and recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition during a coordinated fighting patrol in Zamfara State.

The latest success, military authorities said, underscores the renewed momentum of security operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and restoring stability across communities ravaged by years of violent attacks, kidnappings and rural insecurity.

According to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Thursday, May 7, 2026, across parts of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

The troops, acting on operational intelligence and sustained surveillance efforts, embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol designed to deny terrorists freedom of movement and disrupt their activities within the affected corridors.

During the operation, soldiers encountered heavily armed terrorists at Doumbourum Village, triggering what military authorities described as a fierce exchange of gunfire between the troops and the fleeing criminal elements.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing the criminals to flee in disarray after suffering significant casualties,” Lieutenant Colonel Danja stated.

Military sources confirmed that three terrorists were neutralized during the encounter, while several others escaped with varying degrees of injuries into nearby forests.

Security operatives also recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the scene, including one AK-47 rifle, one machine gun, one locally fabricated handgun, seven rifle magazines and 571 rounds of live ammunition.

Notably, the military disclosed that no casualty was recorded among the troops involved in the operation, a development seen as a morale boost for ongoing counterterrorism offensives across the North West.

The Joint Task Force described the operation as part of intensified efforts to dismantle terrorist hideouts, weaken logistics networks of armed groups and reclaim vulnerable communities from criminal control.

Analysts say the sustained pressure being mounted by Operation FANSAN YAMMA is gradually reshaping the security landscape in parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and other frontline states battling rural terrorism and banditry.

The military further reiterated its commitment to sustaining aggressive operations until criminal elements are completely neutralized and normalcy restored to affected communities across the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Danja appealed to residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely intelligence capable of aiding ongoing operations.

“The continued operational successes being recorded remain a clear testament to the unwavering commitment, resilience and professionalism of troops in the ongoing fight against terrorism and other criminal activities in the North West,” he added.

He assured citizens that security forces would remain resolute in their mandate to safeguard lives and property while intensifying operations against all threats to national peace and security.