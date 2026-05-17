Clubs that went whole season unbeaten but failed to win league title

Going an entire campaign without defeat is usually enough to guarantee a league title for most clubs.

But football has also produced a few extraordinary exceptions: seasons where teams refused to lose a single match, yet still did not finish as league champions. These rare cases are among the most controversial and fascinating in football history.

Below are the most well-documented clubs in major European leagues that went unbeaten for an entire league season but did not win the title.

Benfica (1977/78, (2025/26) – Portugal

S.L. Benfica are one of the few clubs in European football history to complete a league season unbeaten and still fail to win the title.

In the 1977/78 season, Benfica went through the Portuguese top flight without losing a single match but finished second to FC Porto on goal difference in one of the most dramatic title races in the country’s history.

Nearly five decades later, history repeated itself.

In the 2025/26 campaign, José Mourinho guided Benfica to another unbeaten Primeira Liga season. The Eagles sealed the feat with a 3-1 victory over G.D. Estoril Praia, finishing with:

23 wins

11 draws

0 defeats

Despite earning 80 points, Benfica ended the season in third place behind Porto and Sporting CP. The 11 draws proved costly, and the club not only missed out on the league title but also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The achievement makes Benfica’s 2025/26 campaign one of the rarest and most extraordinary seasons in European football: an unbeaten team finishing outside the top two and without a major trophy.

Perugia (1978/79) – Italy

Perugia produced one of Serie A’s most remarkable campaigns, going the entire season unbeaten.

However, an unusually high number of draws meant they could not convert consistency into enough points to win the league, finishing behind AC Milan.

League: Serie A

Record: Unbeaten season

Outcome: Finished 2nd

This season is often cited as the clearest example of how draws can cost a title even without a single defeat.

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