Top 10 clubs with most trophies in the world

Across domestic leagues, continental tournaments, and global competitions, some clubs have built legacies defined by decades of consistent trophies won.

While trophy counts can vary depending on which competitions are included, a general consensus highlights a clear group of dominant clubs in world football.

Below is a detailed look at the top 10 most decorated football clubs in the world as of 2026, based on total official senior trophies.

1. Al Ahly SC (Egypt) — 145+ trophies

Al Ahly SC stands at the summit of world football in terms of total trophies. The Cairo-based giants have dominated Egyptian football for over a century and remain a powerhouse in African competition.

Their success includes:

Record Egyptian Premier League titles

Multiple Egypt Cups and Super Cups

A record number of CAF Champions League trophies

Al Ahly’s consistency across generations has made them widely recognised as the most successful football club in history by total silverware.

2. Rangers FC (Scotland) — 120+ trophies

Rangers FC are one of Europe’s oldest and most successful clubs. Their dominance in Scottish football is unmatched, with a world-record number of league titles.

Key achievements include:

50+ Scottish league championships

Numerous Scottish Cups and League Cups

European success, including the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1972)

Their rivalry with Celtic defines Scottish football history.

Club Nacional de Football are one of South America’s traditional giants. Based in Montevideo, they have been central to Uruguayan football success for over a century.

Highlights:

Multiple Uruguayan Primera División titles

Copa Libertadores victories

Intercontinental success against European champions

4. Celtic FC (Scotland) — 117+ trophies

Celtic FC are another Scottish giant, famous for their attacking style and historic European triumph.

Their legacy includes:

Record Scottish league titles alongside Rangers

Domestic cup dominance

European Cup win in 1967 (the “Lisbon Lions”)

5. Peñarol (Uruguay) — 113+ trophies

Peñarol share one of football’s greatest rivalries with Nacional. They have consistently been one of South America’s most successful sides.

Achievements:

Multiple domestic league titles

Five Copa Libertadores victories

Strong continental pedigree across decades

6. Real Madrid CF (Spain) — 105+ trophies

Real Madrid CF are globally synonymous with European dominance. While not top in total trophies, they lead in elite international success.

Major honours:

Record UEFA Champions League titles

Numerous La Liga championships

Multiple FIFA Club World Cups

Their legacy is defined by success on the biggest European and global stages.

7. FC Barcelona (Spain) — 103+ trophies

FC Barcelona are one of the most influential clubs in modern football history.

Key achievements:

Multiple UEFA Champions League titles

Numerous La Liga and Copa del Rey victories

Golden eras led by legends like Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta

8. SL Benfica (Portugal) — 87+ trophies

SL Benfica are Portugal’s most decorated club.

Highlights:

Record Primeira Liga titles

Two European Cup wins (1960s golden era)

Consistent domestic dominance

9. FC Bayern Munich (Germany) — 85+ trophies

FC Bayern Munich are the dominant force in German football.

Achievements include:

Record Bundesliga titles

Multiple UEFA Champions League wins

Regular domestic doubles and trebles

10. FC Porto (Portugal) — 85+ trophies

FC Porto round out the top 10 with a strong mix of domestic and European success.

Key honours:

Multiple Primeira Liga titles

Two UEFA Champions League wins (including 2004 under José Mourinho)

Strong presence in European competitions.

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