Top 10 clubs with most trophies in the world

Across domestic leagues, continental tournaments, and global competitions, some clubs have built legacies defined by decades of consistent trophies won.
While trophy counts can vary depending on which competitions are included, a general consensus highlights a clear group of dominant clubs in world football.
Below is a detailed look at the top 10 most decorated football clubs in the world as of 2026, based on total official senior trophies.
1. Al Ahly SC (Egypt) — 145+ trophies
Al Ahly SC stands at the summit of world football in terms of total trophies. The Cairo-based giants have dominated Egyptian football for over a century and remain a powerhouse in African competition.
Their success includes:
- Record Egyptian Premier League titles
- Multiple Egypt Cups and Super Cups
- A record number of CAF Champions League trophies
Al Ahly’s consistency across generations has made them widely recognised as the most successful football club in history by total silverware.
2. Rangers FC (Scotland) — 120+ trophies
Rangers FC are one of Europe’s oldest and most successful clubs. Their dominance in Scottish football is unmatched, with a world-record number of league titles.
Key achievements include:
- 50+ Scottish league championships
- Numerous Scottish Cups and League Cups
- European success, including the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1972)
Their rivalry with Celtic defines Scottish football history.
3. Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay) — 118+ trophies
Club Nacional de Football are one of South America’s traditional giants. Based in Montevideo, they have been central to Uruguayan football success for over a century.
Highlights:
- Multiple Uruguayan Primera División titles
- Copa Libertadores victories
- Intercontinental success against European champions
4. Celtic FC (Scotland) — 117+ trophies
Celtic FC are another Scottish giant, famous for their attacking style and historic European triumph.
Their legacy includes:
- Record Scottish league titles alongside Rangers
- Domestic cup dominance
- European Cup win in 1967 (the “Lisbon Lions”)
5. Peñarol (Uruguay) — 113+ trophies
Peñarol share one of football’s greatest rivalries with Nacional. They have consistently been one of South America’s most successful sides.
Achievements:
- Multiple domestic league titles
- Five Copa Libertadores victories
- Strong continental pedigree across decades
6. Real Madrid CF (Spain) — 105+ trophies
Real Madrid CF are globally synonymous with European dominance. While not top in total trophies, they lead in elite international success.
Major honours:
- Record UEFA Champions League titles
- Numerous La Liga championships
- Multiple FIFA Club World Cups
Their legacy is defined by success on the biggest European and global stages.
7. FC Barcelona (Spain) — 103+ trophies
FC Barcelona are one of the most influential clubs in modern football history.
Key achievements:
- Multiple UEFA Champions League titles
- Numerous La Liga and Copa del Rey victories
- Golden eras led by legends like Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta
8. SL Benfica (Portugal) — 87+ trophies
SL Benfica are Portugal’s most decorated club.
Highlights:
- Record Primeira Liga titles
- Two European Cup wins (1960s golden era)
- Consistent domestic dominance
9. FC Bayern Munich (Germany) — 85+ trophies
FC Bayern Munich are the dominant force in German football.
Achievements include:
- Record Bundesliga titles
- Multiple UEFA Champions League wins
- Regular domestic doubles and trebles
10. FC Porto (Portugal) — 85+ trophies
FC Porto round out the top 10 with a strong mix of domestic and European success.
Key honours:
- Multiple Primeira Liga titles
- Two UEFA Champions League wins (including 2004 under José Mourinho)
- Strong presence in European competitions.
Disclaimer
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