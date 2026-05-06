Champions League top scorers ahead of final

The UEFA Champions League top scorer race is heading into its decisive phase, with the final set to crown not only Europe’s best club side but potentially its most prolific marksman of the season.

Several of the continent’s elite forwards remain in contention, with goals continuing to shape the individual standings after Wednesday’s matches.

At the summit, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé leads the chart with 15 goals, narrowly ahead of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane on 14.

The pair have been the standout finishers of the campaign, consistently delivering in the knockout rounds and keeping the Golden Boot race alive heading into the final stretch, and looked as though they might be untouchable as the duo won’t be playing the in the final of the competition.

Behind the leading duo, a competitive chasing pack remains within striking distance, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the closest player capable of making late surges if he gets to feature in the final for PSG against Arsenal.

UEFA Champions League leading scorers after Wednesday’s matches: