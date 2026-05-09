CDHR dissociates itself from unauthorised statement against SERAP

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has dissociated itself from a statement allegedly issued in its name criticising the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), describing the publication as unauthorised and misleading.

In a statement released on Saturday and jointly signed by the National President, Comrade Yinka Folarin, and the General Secretary, Comrade Idris Afees Olayinka, the organisation said it did not approve the remarks attributed to it by Debo Adeniran and Onyibe Jeremiah, warning the public and stakeholders to disregard the claims and any representations made by the individuals.

CDHR stated that the pair were not recognised within its leadership structure or communication channels, and therefore could not speak on behalf of the organisation under any circumstance. It described them as acting outside its constitutional authority and cautioned civil society groups, the media, and democratic actors against engaging with their statements.

The group reiterated that it was not in its tradition to attack allied civil society organisations, particularly on matters subject to judicial processes. It emphasised its longstanding partnership with SERAP in advancing human rights, accountability, and democratic governance in Nigeria.

Addressing the controversy surrounding a recent court judgment involving SERAP and operatives of the Department of State Services, CDHR noted that the ruling remained subject to appeal. It stressed that the right to challenge a decision in a higher court is a fundamental constitutional safeguard that cannot be undermined.

The organisation further backed the position earlier expressed by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Femi Falana (SAN), affirming that SERAP’s right of appeal subsists and must be respected.

CDHR warned against attempts to create division within the human rights community, urging activists and organisations to remain united amid growing pressure on civic space. It maintained that criticism of judicial decisions and recourse to appellate courts are essential elements of democratic practice.

Reaffirming its stance, the organisation pledged continued commitment to the defence of human rights, the rule of law, and solidarity among progressive groups, while expressing appreciation to allies who have remained supportive during the period.

It also declared its continued solidarity with SERAP and other organisations in the pursuit of justice, accountability, and democratic freedoms in Nigeria.