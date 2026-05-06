Carter Efe reveals when he’ll receive N50m for defeating Portable

Photo: Peter Akinbo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Content creator and streamer Carter Efe has revealed that he will receive his N50 million reward on Wednesday from businessman E-Money for defeating singer Portable in their recent celebrity boxing match.

Efe disclosed this in a post on Instagram, confirming that music executive Soso Soberekon gave him the time and location for it.

He also confirmed in another post that the cash handover will take place at E-Money’s residence and that Soberekon would update him on the exact time, noting that he plans to stream the event live.

He wrote, “May 6, 2026. Going to E-Money’s house to receive N50 million. Soso talk set him go give me time and location.”

Carter Efe defeated Portable in the “Chaos in the Ring” event last Friday. The streamer won decisively by unanimous decision in a one-sided contest.

The bout, which drew significant attention from fans and entertainment enthusiasts, was held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Ahead of the fight, Portable had revealed that E-Money and Soberekon promised a cash prize of N50 million and a car to the winner.

However, shortly after his victory, Efe lamented that he had yet to receive the promised reward.

“Dem never give me my money oo. I never see N50 million ooo. I nearly die for that fight, I never see the N50 million. Make dem pay me the N50 oo,” he said in pidgin English.