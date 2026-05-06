Celebrity boxing: I’m yet to receive N50m prize – Carter Efe [Video]

Carter Efe, winner of a recent celebrity boxing showdown, has raised concerns over the delay in receiving his N50 million prize money.

Recall Carter Efe secured victory over Portable in the bout held on Friday, earning the top prize after an intense contest between the two entertainers.

Following the match, Portable questioned the outcome, alleging that the judges’ decision to award Carter Efe the win was influenced by organizers.

In a fresh development, Carter Efe has now publicly called out the event organizers over the unpaid winnings.

Speaking in a video shared on social media, he expressed frustration over the situation.

“Dem never give me my money oo. I never see N50 million ooo. I nearly die for that fight, I never see the N50 million. Make dem pay me the N50 oo,” he lamented.

Vanguard News