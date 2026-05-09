NDC zones presidency to South for single term

…Restricts presidential ticket to single four-year term

…Resolves to return ticket to North in 2031, Ratifies Existing NWC members

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term and the Vice Presidential Candidate to the North.

The Southern part of the country is made up South Eest, South East and South South geo- political zones of the country.

With this development, it has cleared the way for the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and other southern aspirants to processd and purchase the presidential form of the party.

The resolution of the party was taken at its maiden edition if its National Convention held at Los Angeles Event Centre, Abuja.

The motion was moved by the member representing Ogbaru Constituency of Anambra State in the 10th National Assembly, Afam Victor Ogene and was adopted by the delegates.

It was also resolved that after the four years single term, the Presidential ticket will be automatically zoned to the north.

In moving the motion, Ogene who explained thar the zoning arrangement reflected the party’s commitment to justice, inclusiveness and national stability, said, “In recognition of our country’s diversity and the need for balance, the party has resolved that the presidency shall rotate to the South in 2027 for a single term and subsequently return to the North in 2031.”

According to him, the decision was more than a political arrangement, describing it as “a moral statement on national cohesion” intended to reduce tensions surrounding the nation’s long-running power rotation debate.

Delegates at the convention unanimously endorsed the proposal that the NDC presidential ticket should remain in the South for only one term of four years beginning from 2027, after which it would automatically return to the North in 2031.

Strong indications have emerged from within the party that the zoning arrangement was designed to promote equity, national balance and political inclusion, while also giving both regions a clear sense of participation in the party’s long-term power-sharing formula.

Immediately the resolution was adopted, the hall erupted into excitement among delegates and supporters at the convention venue, just as the development comes amid ongoing political realignments across the country as opposition parties intensify consultations and coalition talks ahead of 2027.

In his remarks, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi said that the movement was determined to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and what he described as leadership failure.

He said, “We are not changing political platforms for transactional reasons. We are making a principled decision to find a platform that gives us the opportunity to build a new Nigeria that is possible.”

Obi who warned against what he described as attempts to weaken opposition politics in the country, said that Nigeria must not slide into a one-party state, adding, “Today in Nigeria, beneficiaries of democracy are becoming agents of the destruction of democracy.

“We must insist that Nigeria cannot become a one-party state. Nigeria must remain a democracy and we are determined that in 2027 there will be free, fair and credible elections.”

Taking a swipe at the worsening economic and security conditions in the country, streseed that over 140 million Nigerians currently lived in multidimensional poverty while millions of youths remained unemployed.

Obi said, “Nigeria is not a poor country; it is a country rooted in poverty by poor leadership and governance,” he declared.

On what the party would do, the former Anambra State governor promised that the NDC would pursue policies aimed at transforming Nigeria from a consumption-based economy to a production-driven economy while restoring national security and public trust in governance.

Obi said, “We want a Nigeria where citizens are safe whether in Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Benue, Rivers or anywhere else in the country.”

Also speaking at the convention, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who backed the zoning arrangement, described it as a courageous step toward national healing and inclusion, just as he said that Nigeria urgently needed visionary alliances capable of repositioning the country for growth and stability.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement said, “I support the decision to zone the presidential ticket of the NDC to the South in the interest of fairness, equity and national inclusion.This presents a true opportunity for national healing and genuine nation-building.”

Kwankwaso who noted that Nigeria was passing through one of its most difficult periods due to poor governance, insecurity and economic decline, said, “There has been a sharp decline in the quality of governance. Insecurity has created widows and orphans across the country. Millions have been displaced from their homes while investments are fleeing.

On his part, the National Leader of the NDC and former Bayelsa State governor, Senator Seriake Dickson who accused the ruling government of intimidating opposition parties and shrinking democratic space, said that the party cannot be threatened or intimidated.

Dickson said, “The Nigerian opposition landscape is heavily compromised, intimidated and constricted.”

The NDC National leader who disclosed that the party had endured years of legal and administrative hurdles before eventually securing registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier this year, said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission complied and issued us a certificate of registration in February this year.

“Contrary to propaganda, there is no appeal in any court against that decision and INEC has duly registered our party.

“In the national interest and in line with the principles upon which the NDC was established, we have taken a historic resolution on zoning.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas who described the convention as a defining moment for the NDC and a symbol of resilience and democratic commitment, said, “Nigeria stands today at a very critical crossroads.

“Across our nation, millions face economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity and institutional distrust. The NDC is preparing itself to offer credible leadership and responsible governance.

“We are not assembling a crowd for elections; we are building a movement for governance.”

The convention came to a close with delegates reaffirming the party’s commitment to democratic competition, national unity and the rebuilding of public confidence in governance as consultations and coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general election continue to gather momentum.