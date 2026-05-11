JAMB sets 150 cut-off mark for university admissions; exempts NCE from UTME

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By Ayobami Okerinde

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2026 academic session.

The decision was reached on Monday at the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions in Abuja, with the minister of education, Tuniji Alausa, and stakeholders from various tertiary institutions in attendance.

Stakeholders fixed the minimum benchmark for admission into polytechnics and monotechnics at 100, while colleges of nursing sciences will also admit candidates with a minimum score of 150.

The meeting, attended by vice chancellors, rectors, provosts and heads of regulatory agencies, also approved deadlines for the conclusion of admissions.

Public universities are expected to complete admissions by October 31, private universities by November 30, while polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education have until December 31, 2026.

No JAMB for NCE, ND

In a major reform aimed at expanding access to teacher education, the Minister of Education announced that candidates seeking admission into Nigeria Certificate in Education, NCE, programmes with a minimum of four credit passes will no longer be required to sit for UTME.

Dr. Alausa disclosed that the policy, which takes effect from the 2026/2027 admission cycle, also covers candidates applying for National Diploma programmes in non-technology agricultural and agriculture-related courses.

According to him, eligible candidates would still be mandated to register with JAMB for screening, verification and certification through the Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, before admission letters are issued.

“In recognition of this reality, the Federal Ministry of Education, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, has taken a deliberate policy position,” Alausa said.

“Candidates seeking admission into the NCE programme, who possess a minimum of four credit passes, will no longer be required to sit for the UTME.

“This approach strikes a balance between widening access and preserving the integrity of the admission process. It will reduce pressure associated with UTME and encourage greater participation in teacher education and agricultural programmes critical to national development, “he added.

LASU maintains position as most sought university in Nigeria

Meanwhile, with 84,326 candidates applying to study at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, the institution has retained its position as the most sought university in Nigeria, JAMB said.

The Board made the disclosure on Monday while giving details of the recently-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Last year, the university was also the most subscribed in the country.

The university recorded an impressive 84,326 first-choice applications, maintaining its position at the summit of the national admission table ahead of two leading federal universities – the University of Lagos, which recorded 78,240 applications, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with 60,370 applications, ranking second and third respectively.

LASU’s continued dominance in national subscription statistics reflects the growing confidence of Nigerian students, and parents in the university’s academic excellence, stability, innovation, and student-focused administration.

Over the years, the institution has steadily transformed into one of the most sought-after universities in the country through strategic investments in teaching, research, infrastructure, digital innovation, and global competitiveness.

The university’s upward trajectory has been particularly noteworthy. From ranking outside the top ten most subscribed universities in Nigeria before 2023, LASU rose to third position in 2023 with over 55,000 applicants, climbed to second position in 2024 with 62,601 applicants, and emerged number one in 2025 with over 70,000 applications. The 2026 record of 84,326 applications further consolidates the institution’s place as one of the fastest-rising universities in Africa.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, expressed profound appreciation to the Lagos State Government for providing the leadership to keep the university in pride of place.

JAMB registrar

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in his remarks, charged heads of tertiary institutions to uphold transparency, fairness and merit in the admission process, warning against irregular admissions.

Oloyede presided over the annual policy meeting for the last time ahead of the expiration of his second tenure in August 2026.

He urged institutions to protect the credibility of Nigeria’s tertiary education system by admitting only qualified candidates.

Vanguard News