Armed herdsmen take over Benue road, attack commuters, machete female passenger

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen are reported to have taken over the Gyungu Aze-Yogbo road in Mbayer/Yandev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, attacking commuters and leaving a female passenger severely injured during one of the assaults.

The incident, which occurred at Tse Ikpe, a few kilometres from a security station at Hagher, created panic among residents and travelers who use the road linking surrounding communities.

An eyewitnesses disclosed that the armed men blocked the road and openly wielded AK-47 rifles and cutlasses while stopping motorists and other road users to dispossess them of their aluables.

A resident who also spoke on condition of anonymity described the situation as terrifying, saying, “the herders stood in the middle of the road carrying guns and cutlasses. Nobody could pass freely because they were stopping everybody. They do that intermittently to rob and kill innocent citizen.”

He disclosed that a motorcyclist traveling from Gyungu Aze to Yogbo encountered the armed men and was ordered to stop. Sensing danger, the rider reportedly accelerated in an attempt to escape the attackers.

“The cyclist quickly realized that stopping would mean certain danger. He increased his speed and drove straight through the point where they were standing,” he said.

The rider reportedly succeeded in escaping, but his female passenger simply identified as Laadi fell off the motorcycle during the frantic attempt to flee the scene.

“The armed herders immediately attacked the woman and inflicted deep machete cuts on her neck before fleeing into nearby bushes.

“The lady was badly injured. We fear she might not survive because of the amount of blood she lost, though she was later rushed to Yogbo for treatment,” he said.

He noted that security personnel stationed in Yogbo responded promptly after the attack was reported “but we are worried over the recurring attacks in our communities. We are appealing for stronger security presence to protect commuters and communities along the road.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet could not be reached for comment.