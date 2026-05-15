Arbeloa told me I’ve been demoted to fourth striker – Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his frustration at Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa after being told he is now the club’s fourth-choice striker.

The French forward, who recently returned from a thigh injury, was named on the bench in Real Madrid’s comfortable win over relegated Real Oviedo.

Speaking after the match, Mbappé revealed that Arbeloa informed him he had fallen behind Vinícius Júnior, Gonzalo García, and Franco Mastantuono in the attacking pecking order.

“I was prepared to start, but Arbeloa informed me that I am now the fourth striker.

“It’s acceptable; we must respect the coach’s decisions. I will be putting in even more effort.

“Arbeloa mentioned that I am the fourth striker behind Vini Jr, Gonzalo, and Mastantuono.

“I recall people suggesting I needed to rest in the Copa del Rey, that I was playing too frequently… and then we were eliminated by a lower division team.

“I do not watch Arbeloa’s press conferences. At home, I have French television, not Spanish television.”

Mbappé has come under criticism from some supporters in recent weeks over what they see as a lack of commitment, despite remaining the club’s top scorer this season.

Madrid are set to finish a second straight campaign without a major trophy after rivals FC Barcelona secured the league title following last weekend’s El Clásico victory.

Arbeloa’s own future at the Santiago Bernabéu is also uncertain, with reports linking former manager José Mourinho with a possible return to the club.

Vanguard News