Lyon owner backs Fonseca as coach despite nine-month ban

Fonseca

Lyon’s American owner John Textor has given his full support to Paulo Fonseca despite the manager’s nine-month ban for confronting a referee, assuring the Portuguese “you are the right man for Lyon”.

Former AC Milan boss Fonseca has paid a heavy price for his altercation with Benoit Millot during his side’s 2-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday when he touched heads with the match official.

The French League’s disciplinary commission on Wednesday banned him from the dugout and the referee’s changing room until November.

To compound his plight he has also been banned from entering his own team’s changing rooms until mid-September.

It was not the ideal birthday present on the day Fonseca turned 52.

The massive setback just weeks after he replaced Pierre Sage as manager inevitably cast doubt on his future at Lyon.

But Textor was quick to dispel any notion it could spell an early exit from the club placed sixth in Ligue 1.

“Happy Birthday Paulo! I stand with you today and always,” Textor posted on social media after the commission’s ruling was made public.

“You made a mistake, your apology was sincere and your punishment is clearly too severe.

“You are the right man for Lyon and we shall persevere.”

In their ruling the French League’s disciplinary commission said that “by throwing himself at the referee and shouting at him (Fonseca) displayed an intimidating and threatening attitude”.

Lyon criticised “the extreme severity of the sanction” and said they were contemplating “all possible remedies”.

The former multiple French champions are in action on Thursday in the Europa League with Fonseca in the dugout as his ban only extends to domestic competitions.

The ruling against Fonseca comes a week after Marseille president Pablo Longoria was banned for 15 matches for alleging “corruption” in refereeing in the aftermath of his side’s 3-0 loss at Auxerre.

Sebastien Deneux, the head of the French league’s disciplinary commission, said he regretted that “once again a major figure in Ligue 1 has demonstrated such behaviour”.

“Mr Fonseca is a coach in Ligue 1, he is above all a teacher, and it goes without saying this attitude is completely incompatible with his duties,” he added.