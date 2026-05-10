AMVCA: ‘I knew you’d crack that joke,’ Toyin Abraham tells Bovi

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to comedian Bovi Ugboma’s humorous reenactment of her recent viral moment with Funke Akindele at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA.

Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who co-hosted the awards ceremony on Saturday, recreated the widely discussed exchange involving Abraham and Akindele during one of their stage segments.

In the skit, Mbatha played Akindele, while Bovi portrayed Abraham.

“Aunty, aunty Funke… mtcheeww. If I ever present award to you, call me bastard,” Bovi said, drawing loud laughter from the audience.

The skit referenced a viral video from the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, which appeared to show Akindele ignoring Abraham during greetings at the event held at Balmoral Event Centre.

In the clip, Abraham was seen greeting actresses Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and others before approaching Akindele, who appeared not to acknowledge her.

Speaking with Bovi after the awards in what appeared to be a relaxed setting, Abraham said, “I knew you were going to crack that joke. But I am not going to lie, it was funny.”

Bovi laughed and replied, “I was just trying to recreate what you guys are doing.”

The light-hearted exchange has since generated reactions online, with many social media users praising Abraham for taking the joke in good humour.