After two terms, five APC Govs turn eyes to Senate

Senate

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections is undergoing significant realignment as five outgoing governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have formally joined the race for Senate seats, submitting their expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the party’s senatorial primaries slated for May 18.

Of the eight APC governors expected to complete their second terms in May 2027, the five who have entered the senatorial contest are Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

In Adamawa and Yobe, the path to the Senate appears relatively smooth for the two governors, with incumbent lawmakers stepping aside in their favour.

In Adamawa North, Senator Amos Yohanna withdrew from the race to back Governor Fintiri, a decision he announced at a stakeholders’ event in Mubi where the governor received his N20 million nomination forms.

“My resolve to support Governor Fintiri is guided by personal conviction and loyalty to our people,” Yohanna said, adding that stakeholders jointly encouraged the governor to contest the seat.

In Yobe East, Governor Buni is similarly positioned to secure the ticket following incumbent Senator Musa Mustapha, popularly known as Kulas, opting not to seek re-election and endorsing the governor instead.

However, not all the contests are without friction. In Ogun East, a keen battle is shaping up between Governor Dapo Abiodun and incumbent Senator Gbenga Daniel.

Despite a wave of endorsements from local stakeholders for Abiodun, Daniel, a former governor of the state, has made clear his determination to retain the seat, setting the stage for a potentially intense primary.

In Borno Central, Governor Zulum has secured his nomination forms but may face resistance within the party, with indications that some factions are backing the incumbent, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan SAN, for a second term.

In Nasarawa, Governor Sule is targeting the Nasarawa North senatorial seat, which became vacant following the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki of the Social Democratic Party SDP in December 2025.

Sule, whose nomination forms were procured by a coalition of stakeholders, accepted the call to contest, citing his desire to continue serving the state at the federal level.