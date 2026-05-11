Adeleke deposes Osun monarch convicted in USA over COVID fraud

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has deposed the Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede following his conviction and eventual imprisonment over for fraud.

The monarch was convicted of tax fraud by a United States District Court in the Northern District of Ohio, United States of America on August 26, 2025 and was sentenced to 56 months in prison, a situation which led to protest in the town as residents called for the deposition of the monarch.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday, disclosed that the decision to deposed him was after the receipt of the judgement’s Certified True Copy of the judgement.

The statement reads, “The governor’s decision followed the receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Ohio court judgement which convicted the monarch.

“The Osun State Executive Council had resolved last year that the Ministry of Local Government should write the Ohio court to request for the Certified True Copy of the judgement to form the basis for the government action.

“The Council had justified the decision to contact the Ohio court on the ground that governmental decision should not be based on social media reporting alone.

“In the Deposition Order signed by His Excellency on 7th May, 2026, the action was predicated on the need to maintain peace, order and good government as well as preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool.

“The Deposition Order further stated that the fraudulent conduct of Oba Joseph Oloyede as found by the US court and which he pleaded guilty to and his public trial and conviction have brought the institution of Obaship and the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu to disrepute and public odium, hence the resort to deposition.

“By this deposition, the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu has been declared vacant while necessary process will be put in place to appoint a new Apetumodu of Ipetumodu at the appropriate time.

“The governor appeals to sons and daughters of Ipetumodu to remain peaceful and law abiding while the process of selecting a new king is being processed”.