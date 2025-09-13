Being a student often means balancing limited finances with big needs — from attending online lectures to taking notes, scanning documents, and staying connected on social media.

Luckily, Samsung offers a range of budget-friendly phones that deliver solid performance, long battery life, and enough storage to get you through the semester without breaking the bank.

Here are the top 10 Samsung phones for students on a budget in 2025:

1. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

If you want a phone that feels premium without the premium price, the Galaxy A36 5G is a top pick. It comes with a bright 120 Hz AMOLED display, solid cameras, and a battery that easily lasts all day. Plus, Samsung promises years of software updates, so it’s future-proof.

2. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

Affordable yet capable, the Galaxy A25 5G is a great choice for students who want a smooth performance and crisp photos. Its 50MP camera with optical image stabilization is perfect for scanning notes or taking pictures of the whiteboard during lectures.

3. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

This is a sweet spot for students looking for a balance between performance and price. With an AMOLED display and reliable multitasking performance, it’s a great companion for online learning, streaming, and social media.

4. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Slightly pricier but still budget-conscious, the A55 5G offers a more premium design, better cameras, and longer software support. It’s ideal for students who want a phone that will last through their academic years without feeling outdated.

5. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

This is the entry point into Samsung’s 5G lineup. It offers solid performance for its price and a large battery — perfect for students who spend the whole day on campus without access to a charger.

6. Samsung Galaxy A15

With its Super AMOLED display and generous storage options, the Samsung Galaxy A15 is one of the most affordable phones with great screen quality. It’s perfect for reading PDFs, watching recorded lectures, and managing study apps without lag.

7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

For students who want the cheapest possible 5G experience, the A14 5G is a great pick. It has a large display, a capable processor, and a battery that can easily last through long study sessions.

8. Samsung Galaxy A05

This is the most budget-friendly option on the list. It’s simple, reliable and has a massive battery. If you just need a phone for basic school tasks, calls, WhatsApp and some light browsing, this will do the job.

9. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Known for its excellent battery life, the M35 5G is perfect for students who spend long hours on mobile data or streaming videos. It also has a great display for watching educational content and entertainment.

10. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G

A lesser-known gem, the F56 5G is an affordable 5G device that delivers smooth performance and good software support. It’s perfect for students who want something slightly different from the A-series crowd.