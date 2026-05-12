42 killed in Zamfara, Plateau, Benue attacks 

….Many abducted

By Peter Duru & Golok Nanmwa

Gunmen have killed no fewer than 42 persons in seperate attacks on Zamfara, Plateau and Benue states, while many travellers were abducted.

In Zamfara State, according to a security report prepared for the United Nations and seen by AFP, yesterday, travellers were ambushed by an armed group referred to locally as “bandits,” who killed “30 individuals, including civilians, hunters and a community protection guard,” the report said.

It noted that the suspected terrorists operating around the Dansadau axis of Zamfara State ambushed commuters travelling along the Magami-Dansadau road, killing 30 and abducting several others.

A resident of Magami, who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, said the incident occurred on Sunday between 4a.m., and 5p.m., when the attackers opened fire on vehicles travelling along the notorious route.

According to him, so far, 10 dead bodies have been recovered.

“As you are aware, the road from Magami to Dansadau requires the escort of security agents to safely lead commuters to their communities.

”The commuters waited for about seven hours on Saturday after the security operatives came to escort them to Dansadau. While they were going on their way, suspected bandits launched an attack on their convoy, targeting the operational vehicle.

“The convoy reached Dogosatsin village when the bandits opened fire on the operational vehicle of the security forces who were escorting the commuters to Dansadau, killing both security agents and civilians, CJTF, and leaving several others with different degrees of injuries.

“We recovered 10 dead bodies and are still searching for others. Those injured were admitted to the Magami General Hospital but were later referred to Gusau.

”However, they are still in the hospital because there is no escort yet to evacuate them to Gusau Hospital.

“The bandits also whisked away an unspecified number of people, as they were going to various villages in the area.

”It took the tremendous efforts of the troops to chase the bandits into the bush with their firepower, which reduced the casualties of the incident.”

While the spokesperson of the Zamfara Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, said he was aware of the attack, he noted that casualty figures were still being verified at the time of filing this report.

The Gusau-Magami-Dansadau road has remained one of the most dangerous routes in Zamfara State, frequently plagued by banditry, kidnappings and deadly attacks by armed groups.

Panic in Makurdi as suspected cult war claims 10 lives

In Makurdi, no fewer than 10 persons were reportedly killed, while several others sustained injuries, following a bloody clash between rival cult groups in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The latest incident came barely one week after a similar attack in the Agwan Jukun area of the town, where three persons were killed.

It was gathered that the renewed attack, which occurred between late Sunday night and the early hours of Monday in the High-Level and Wurukum areas of Makurdi threw residents into panic as many fled their homes for fear of being attacked.

An eyewitness disclosed that armed youths invaded parts of the town, including Owerri and Onitsha Streets, targeting victims in their homes.

According to the eyewitness, “10 persons were killed in the attacks which took place between 10p.m., on Sunday and 2a.m., on Monday around the Wurukum and High-Level areas.

“At Owerri Street, some young men arrived on motorcycles and shot a man who was sitting outside his house chatting with friends.

“Also, on Onitsha Street, they stormed the residence of a popular shoemaker near City Bay and shot him dead.

“In a house in High Level, they killed eight persons. Four of the victims were their targets while four others lost their lives for being close to the original targets.

“They fired several gunshots, creating panic in the area. As we speak, many residents have fled their homes for fear of further attacks.

“It appeared to be a coordinated attack by a rival cult group. After carrying out the attacks, the assailants disappeared without a trace.”

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Mr. Joseph Keffi, decried the killings, describing them as “ugly, pathetic and condemnable.”

Keffi explained that reports available to him indicated that some armed youths riding motorcycles stormed a compound where four persons were sleeping, called them out and shot them dead.

He added that four other persons who came out after hearing gunshots were also killed.

When contacted, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ifeanyi Emenari confirmed the incident but said the command had recorded six fatalities so far.

He added that the command’s spokesperson would provide further details on the incident.

2 killed in Plateau attack

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in an attack on Kyeng village in Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen stormed the community at 8p.m., on Sunday night and started shooting sporadically.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, confirmed the sad development to newsmen in Jos, yesterday.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association identified the victims as Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Bele Danbwarang, 19.

According to the statement, the two youths were ambushed and shot dead about 8:20p.m., before the attackers fled into nearby bushes.

The association described the incident as barbaric, inhuman, and part of the continued attacks on innocent native communities in Plateau State.

“The Berom Youth Moulders-Association strongly condemns the killing of two Berom youths by armed terrorists at Kyeng village in Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area,” the statement read.

BYM called on security agencies to immediately go after the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

The group also urged governments at all levels to take decisive measures towards ending the persistent killings and attacks in Plateau communities.

It further extended condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Bachi District over the incident.