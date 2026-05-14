2027: Consensus remains preferred option for APC primaries in Borno – Zulum

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has called on aspirants seeking various elective positions under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party stakeholders to adopt consensus as the preferred mode for candidate emergence ahead of the party primaries.

The APC primary elections are scheduled to commence on Friday, 15 May, with the House of Representatives primaries and climax on Saturday, 23 May, with the presidential primaries.

Governor Zulum made the call on Thursday during a critical stakeholders’ meeting held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri, stressing that consensus remains the most viable option for strengthening party unity.

“Let me start by appreciating all our stakeholders for the support and commitment to advancing the course of our great party, APC, and our administration,” Zulum said.

“As we prepare for the party primaries, which will commence on Friday, I want to remind all our aspirants contesting various elective positions that consensus is the best and most viable option for the party in our state. However, if we are unable to arrive at a consensus, we will go for direct primaries,” he added.

The governor further emphasised his commitment to democratic principles, assuring stakeholders that no candidate would be imposed on any constituency.

“As a democrat, I will not force any candidate on a particular constituency, but rather encourage us to continue consultations with stakeholders for consensus candidates to emerge,” Zulum stated.

He urged aspirants to reflect on the past, project better opportunities in the future and maintain party loyalty, noting that those who may not secure tickets in the 2027 elections could still have chances ahead.

Governor Zulum also announced that aspirants who voluntarily withdraw from contests would be considered for appointments and other opportunities at both the federal and state levels.

To facilitate consultations across the state, the governor constituted zonal consultative committees headed by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, for the Southern Zone; APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, for the Central Zone; and Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno for the Northern Zone.

Governor Zulum also formally presented the APC consensus governorship candidate, Mustapha Gubio, to stakeholders, fulfilling the promise he made during the high-level stakeholders’ meeting held on 25 April.

APC Deputy National Chairman, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, and State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Bello Ayuba, all re-echo the need for consensus as the means of primary election in the state.

They emphasised that consensus will strengthen party cohesion and unity in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

The meeting was attended by prominent personalities, including Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, the APC consensus Gubernatorial candidate, Engr Mustapha Gubio, APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Former Governor, Senator Maina Ma’aji Lawan, Senators Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, and Kaka Shehu Lawan SAN, serving and former members of the House of Representatives, APC state chairman, former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Amb. Baba Ahmed Jidda, Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, and other members of the House.

Others include the Secretary to the state government, the acting Chief of Staff, the Commissioner’s designate, Special Advisers, Local Government Chairmen, APC party executives, and other stakeholders.