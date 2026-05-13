2027: Anioma State actualisation tied to Nwoko’s return — Oganah

By Dapo Akinrefon

Prince Tonnie Oganah is the director of media for the Anioma State creation. In this interview, he speaks on the prospect of the creation of Anioma State, why Senator Ned Nwoko, the lawmaker representing Delta North, deserves reelection. He also expresses optimism about the commitment of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the creation of the state among others.

What’s the guarantee that APC is sincere with Anioma State creation? Is it not just a deceiving promise meant to deceive Anioma people?

Not true. The past and current APC Chairman have publicly sworn the party’s commitment to it and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who is lover of the Igbo nation and Nigeria, has also publicly endorsed the creation as well as the efforts of our indefatigable and super achieving Senator, Ned Nwoko. His untiring efforts will ensure that this 10th Senate and House of Representatives, working with the various state houses assembly will create the state and properly balance the federation because Anioma being a predominantly Igbo state will bring equity and unity to the Nigerian federation.

Of all the state requests in Igbo land, Anioma is the only one bringing value addition to the South-East from the South-South without any acrimony from South-South people, who are happy and relieved to see that we join our kith and kin.

With the over two-thirds majority of the APC in all the federal and state legislative houses, it is only a matter of time for all zones to have same states each and this will ensure an easy victory for APC despite the waves the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC is making with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso’s defection.

Why did the umbrella body of all Anioma people, IZU ANIOMA, openly endorse both Anioma State creation and the re-election of Senator Nwoko when there are other Anioma sons and daughters in the race?

They did that because every right-thinking Anioma person supports or should support Anioma State creation so as to fulfill the dreams of our forefathers and ancestors, unlock prosperity for our people, while property hunting all Igbo who are in 13 states in Nigeria, and balancing the federation, which currently places Igbo at the bottom of the barrel.

The Izu Anioma endorsed Ned because he stands head and shoulders above other contestants with his vision of unempowerment of our people, liberation and life-more-abundant for not just Anioma people but also humanity at large, with special focus on the black race. His motions stand him apart.

From the fight against malaria to payment of monthly allowance to widows and the unemployed, use of the Naira as the only means of exchange, right to bear arms by citizens, demand and payment of one-month advance rent, etc.

This he did without forgetting to demand that the Ukpai light projects properly stepped down, the Ogbawhu Uku water dam is completed, the coastal road in Abbi is done, as well as the dredging of the River Niger in Asaba and Onitsha. Ned is the most decorated federal legislator in Nigeria, and his colleague give him the position. So how can we have someone, the whole world is applauding? Oganah wondered.

Legislative achievements and what others have done, even when they were governors with unlimited power and funds. There’s nothing one failed to achieve as governor that he or she will or can achieve as a senator.

We should all support Ned Nwoko to unlock prosperity for all with Anioma State creation. Anioma wasted valuable time bickering over whether we are Igbo, and what zone we are going to.

Of all the state requests in Igbo land, Anioma is the only one bringing value addition to the South-East from the South-South without any acrimony from South-South people, who are happy and relieved to see that we join our kith and kin.