2025/2026: 10 breakout football stars this season

By Enitan Abdultawab

The 2025–2026 season has seen the emergence of a new generation of football players who stunned the world with their courageous performances, dependability, and rapid rise on the biggest platforms.

While older superstars continued to generate headlines, a number of players have used this campaign to present themselves to the public with game-winning performances, breathtaking goals, and mature performances beyond their years.

Here’s a list of 10 football stars who have had a breakthrough this season.

Igor Thiago — Brentford, 24



The Brazilian striker has exploded into one of the biggest stories in the Premier League this season. After struggling with injuries during his early months in England, Igor Thiago has bounced back in sensational fashion for Brentford F.C., scoring more than 20 league goals and pushing the club into the European qualification conversation.

His physical strength, aerial dominance and relentless pressing have drawn comparisons with legendary Brazilian forwards.

Rayan Cherki — Manchester City, 22



Cherki has finally delivered on the enormous promise many saw in him as a teenager. The City playmaker has been one of Europe’s most creative players this season, dazzling fans with his dribbling, vision and ability to unlock stubborn defences.

His improved decision-making and consistency have transformed him into the heartbeat of Manchester City, making it difficult for Coach Pep Guardiola to put him on the bench.

Gerard Martín — Barcelona, 24



Gerard Martín has quietly become one of the surprise packages at FC Barcelona this season, after he quietly slotted in last season but made a lot of mistakes.

However, his improvement has been especially impressive considering he was not initially viewed as a guaranteed first-team player. Now, Martín looks like a footballer capable of becoming a long-term fixture in Barcelona’s defence.

Eli Junior Kroupi — Bournemouth, 19



Kroupi has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign with AFC Bournemouth, emerging as one of the Premier League’s most exciting teenage forwards. The French attacker has scored crucial goals and impressed with his intelligent movement and calm finishing.

Club insiders reportedly view him as a generational talent, while scouts from Europe’s biggest teams have begun tracking his progress. His ability to combine creativity with clinical finishing has made him one of the standout youngsters in England this season.

Lennart Karl — Bayern Munich, 17



Bayern Munich’s academy continues to produce elite talents, and Lennart Karl is the latest teenager generating excitement in Germany. The attacking midfielder has impressed youth coaches and senior staff alike with his technical quality and football intelligence.

Although still developing physically, Karl’s confidence on the ball and ability to influence games from midfield have already sparked comparisons with some of Germany’s finest young creators. There is no doubt that he might end up in Real Madrid later in future.

Nico O’Reilly — Manchester City, 20



Pep Guardiola rarely hands opportunities to inexperienced players unless they are exceptional, and Nico O’Reilly has proven he belongs at the highest level. The versatile midfielder has broken into the first-team setup at Manchester City F.C. thanks to his composure, tactical discipline and ability to play multiple roles.

Whether deployed deeper in midfield or further forward or even at right back, O’Reilly has shown remarkable maturity, becoming one of the most talked-about academy graduates in the Premier League this year.

Antonio Nusa — RB Leipzig, 21



Antonio Nusa has taken another major step in his development this season. The Norwegian winger has thrilled fans with explosive dribbling, direct attacking play and creativity in the final third for RB Leipzig.

Already considered one of Scandinavia’s biggest talents, Nusa’s performances in Germany and Europe have strengthened his reputation as a future superstar. His confidence and fearlessness against top defenders have made him one of the Bundesliga’s most entertaining players to watch.

Michael Kayode — Brentford, 21



Michael Kayode has adapted brilliantly to English football since joining Brentford F.C.. The energetic full-back has impressed with his pace, aggressive defending and attacking overlaps down the flank.

Kayode quickly became a fan favourite after winning multiple club monthly awards earlier in the season. His ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch has made him one of the Premier League’s breakout defenders this year.

Rio Ngumoha — Liverpool, 17



The teenage sensation has become one of the brightest young names in English football. After making the switch from Chelsea’s academy setup, Ngumoha quickly impressed at Liverpool F.C. with his fearless wing play and confidence against senior defenders.

The winger has shown maturity beyond his years, earning praise for his pace, flair and composure in crucial moments, especially as he has been handed more minutes by Arne Slot this season.

Mika Biereth — Monaco, 23



Mika Biereth has finally burst into elite football after years of being considered a promising player. The striker has had a successful season with AS Monaco FC and is now among the most dangerous forwards in Ligue 1.

In addition to improving Monaco’s attack, his movement inside the box, physical presence, and finishing prowess have put him firmly on the radar of teams looking for a dependable young striker ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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