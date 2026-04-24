CrownBak: Oba Adekoya commends Nigerians investing in the country

L-R: Arujale of Okeluse with Dr Adewunmi Bakare CEO CrownBak Health Medical Clinic during a courtesy visit.

By Moses Nosike

His Royal Majesty, Oba adeyeoba Oloyede Adekoya, the Arujale of Okeluse, Ose Local Government Area, Ondo state, during a courtesy visit to a medical facility built by CrownBak Health Medical Clinic in Lekki has commended the management of the clinic for such a laudable decision,. He also praised other meaningful Nigerians who are investing in the country, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare etc. to promote national development and economic growth.

Speaking during the visit held on April 17, 2026 at CrownBak Health Medical Clinic, Lekki, the monarch urged citizens, especially indigenes of Ondo at home and in diaspora to remain committed to the development of their communities and the nation at large.

“It is encouraging to see Nigerians beginning to invest in Nigeria. I urge our people, particularly Ondo sons and daughters worldwide, to look inward and support the development of our state and our country. What CrownBak is doing here is a source of pride,” he said.

The management of CrownBak Health Medical Clinic, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adewunmi Bakare, expressed appreciation for the royal visit, describing it as both symbolic and motivating.

Dr. Bakare noted that the visit reflects confidence in the clinic’s services and vision. “We feel honored and delighted to receive one of the youngest and most respected monarchs in Yorubaland. His visit is a strong encouragement to continue delivering quality healthcare services. At CrownBak, we remain committed to expanding access to modern, patient-centered care and investing in innovations that will improve health outcomes for our communities,” he said.