Police parade 12 arrested over death of Arise News anchor, security guard

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday paraded the 12 suspects arrested in connection with the armed robbery and killing of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a journalist with ARISE News, and Barnabas Danlami, a security guard, during a violent attack at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, Abuja, on September 29, 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday at the FCT Police Command Headquarters, Garki, Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrests followed a “coordinated, intelligence-driven investigation” launched immediately after the incident.

The suspects arrested are: Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah (22), Abubakar AlKamu a.k.a. Abba (27), Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume (20), Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. Abba (28), Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. Dan-Sule (21), Abdulsalam Saleh a.k.a. Na-Durudu, Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. Gwaska (23), Musa Adamu a.k.a. Musa Hassan (30), Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. Baby (27), Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. Abbati (25), and Musa Umar a.k.a. Small (31).

Recovered exhibits include one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, one locally made pistol, one pump-action gun, 36 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two live cartridges, four mobile phones, two sharp knives, one cutlass, and two flashlights.

According to police investigations, the fatal shot that killed the security guard, Mr Danlami, was fired by one of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, after the guard reportedly attempted to prevent the gang from gaining access to the apartment complex.

The Force spokesperson further disclosed that the suspects sourced their weapons from a supplier in Niger Republic and had been involved in other armed robbery operations across Katampe I, Apo, Zuba, and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

While expressing condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased victims, the Force PRO reaffirmed the police’s commitment to ensuring justice.

“The Force remains resolute in ensuring that all individuals connected to this grievous crime are prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he said.

The Force headquarters commended the professionalism and diligence of the FCT Command operatives whose painstaking efforts led to the arrests and recoveries.

Members of the public were also urged to remain vigilant and provide timely information to aid the prevention and detection of crimes.

The Force assured that investigations are still ongoing and that further updates will be provided as more facts emerge.