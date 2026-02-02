‘You’re Turning Kaduna into a One-Party State’ — Shettima hails Gov Sani

Shettima

…as Defections Rock Opposition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Governor Uba Sani’s leadership is steadily transforming Kaduna State into a one-party state, following a surge of defections from opposition parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima made the remark at the weekend during the commissioning of the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme, where he commended the governor for what he described as deliberate, inclusive and strategic efforts to expand the APC’s political base across the state.

“Governor Uba Sani, we are most grateful. You are gradually turning Kaduna into a one-party state, with House of Representatives members representing Soba, Makarfi and Kudan on their way to the APC,” the Vice President said.

Recalling the outcome of the 2023 general elections, Shettima noted that the APC had suffered major setbacks in Kaduna before the recent wave of political realignments.

“In 2023, we lost all three Senate seats to the PDP. Out of the 16 members of the National Assembly, the APC had only four. The PDP had 10, while the Labour Party had two,” he stated.

According to him, the situation has since changed significantly due to what he termed the “conscious and deliberate efforts” of Governor Sani and party leaders, resulting in the defection of several prominent opposition figures.

“We have in our midst former Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero. We have Senator Sunday Marshal,” Shettima said.

The Vice President described developments in Southern Kaduna as unprecedented, noting that the zone had consistently elected senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999.

“This is the first time in living memory that the APC has a senator in Southern Kaduna, due to the singular effort of Governor Uba Sani,” he added.

Shettima also announced the defection of a serving House of Representatives member from Igabi Federal Constituency, one of the largest in the country, with about 600 polling units and over 400,000 registered voters.

He attributed the growing defections to the governor’s leadership style, which he said had built trust across political, ethnic and regional divides.

“This is leadership. Without your inclusive approach, I don’t think Sunday Marshal and other leaders in Southern Kaduna would have joined the APC,” he said.

The Vice President further commended the Kaduna State Government for its collaboration with the Federal Government on the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme, describing it as a clear demonstration of responsive and people-centred governance.

In his remarks, Governor Uba Sani thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving Tudun Biri as the first beneficiary of the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflicts, following the accidental bombing of the community in December 2023.

He said the initiative underscored the belief that sustainable peace could only be achieved through development, inclusion and economic opportunity, alongside security interventions.