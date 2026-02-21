‘We need informed, constructive voices, not cheerleaders’ – Lagos govt

From left – Permanent Secretary, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Engr Sola Shasore; SA to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, at the breakfast meeting.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Lagos State government has said it needs informed voices for constructive criticism, and not cheerleaders, to effectively serve the people.

The government made this point at a one-day Breakfast Roundtable on Media, Governance and Civic Storytelling themed “Where Headlines Begin”. It was organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement “to deepen participatory governance and strengthen strategic collaboration with the media”.

The interactive session, which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, February 19, brought together editors, broadcasters, filmmakers, digital creators and senior government officials.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, addressing some questions at the meeting.

In his keynote address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat’s administration recognises the media as indispensable partners in governance.

According to him, accurate reporting and constructive engagement remain critical to promoting transparency, strengthening public trust and advancing inclusive governance in Lagos State.

Initiatives

He listed key initiatives aimed at institutionalising participatory governance to include the Eko Cares Financial Assistance Programme, the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) Programme, the Lagos CitizensGate digital feedback platform, the CitizensGate Radio and Television Programme, Community Sensitisation Engagement and Structured Executive–Legislative collaboration platforms.

Also, in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Engr. Sholabomi Shasore, described the roundtable as an intentional effort to bring together those who make the “headlines” and policymakers in the same room for a candid and structured conversation.

She said “The (Lagos State) Government is not seeking cheerleaders, but informed and constructive voices.”

She further explained that the roundtable aligns with the Office’s broader strategy to explore how traditional media, film, drama and digital platforms can be leveraged to deepen civic education, voter awareness, volunteerism and sustainable engagement across the State.

Information Commissioner

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, reiterated that Lagos State Government does not discriminate and remains committed to inclusive governance.

He said this in response to questions raised by participants on ethnicity concerns during elections, road construction, drainage infrastructure, refuse disposal, area boys menace, housing development, investment in the creative sector, and law enforcement across the state.

He emphasised that policies and programmes of the government are designed to ensure that all residents of Lagos, irrespective of background, are catered for adequately.

Omotosho highlighted progress recorded across key sectors, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a smart, sustainable and inclusive Lagos.

Also, he noted that achieving this vision requires civic responsibility, stakeholder collaboration and balanced reportage from the media.

The roundtable concluded with a renewed commitment to sustain open dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding and collaboratively shape narratives that reflect a fair, inclusive and forward-looking Lagos.

Vanguard News