Tinubu hails NIPR on global recognition

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on its emergence as the 2025 Global Public Relations Association.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institute had clinched the honour at the World Public Relations and Communication Award in Lisbon, Portugal, on Feb. 19.

Tinubu commended the President and Chairman of NIPR Governing Council, Dr Ike Neliaku, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, for their leadership.

He described the award as “a resounding endorsement of Nigeria’s growing influence and professionalism in the global public relations and strategic communications ecosystem.”

The president said that the recognition followed a rigorous process that attracted 89 entries from 19 countries.

He noted that the feat reflected the transformative reforms and international engagement championed by the institute.

According to him, the honour also underscores Nigeria’s capacity to set benchmarks in ethical communication, public trust-building and national reputation management.

Tinubu expressed confidence that NIPR would continue to advance excellence, innovation and integrity in public relations practice.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting institutions that elevate Nigeria’s global image through effective communication and stakeholder engagement.

Vanguard News