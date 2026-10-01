66th Independence: Road ahead still demands much from Nigerians — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the road ahead will still demand sacrifices, hard work and determination from Nigerians despite the progress recorded under his administration’s reform agenda.

Tinubu stated this in his 66th Independence Day address to Nigerians, saying the country had passed through a difficult period of reforms and was now entering a new phase focused on prosperity and greater opportunities.

According to him, the reform era had achieved its purpose, adding that the difficult decisions taken by his administration were necessary to reposition the country for sustainable growth.

He said the sacrifices made by Nigerians during the period would not be forgotten, noting that ordinary citizens had continued to demonstrate courage, resilience and determination despite the difficulties.

“The road ahead will still demand much from us,” Tinubu said, stressing that the task of building a prosperous Nigeria required continued commitment from citizens and government.

He said Nigeria had now reached a turning point after enduring the challenges associated with the reforms.

“​​Nigeria has corrected its course. We have passed through our own Red Sea,” the President said.

Tinubu described the next phase as a journey towards a “Promised Land” characterised by abundance, opportunity and improved prospects for Nigerians.

He, however, cautioned against complacency, saying the country must remain focused on the task ahead rather than look back at the difficulties it had overcome.

The President called for continued collective effort and determination as Nigeria moves into the next phase of its development, saying the sacrifices already made should translate into a more prosperous future for citizens.