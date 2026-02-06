The inspiring saga of Kayode Ajulo 

Ajulo

By ABDULMALIK ADAMS

Imagine a man who rises from the bustling streets of Ibadan, Akure and Abuja armed with nothing but unyielding determination and a passion for justice, to become a beacon of hope for the oppressed across Nigeria.

This is the electrifying story of Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, OON, SAN—better known as Kayode Ajulo—a trailblazing Nigerian lawyer, civil rights activist, arbitrator, lecturer and public servant whose life is a masterclass in blending professional brilliance with heartfelt advocacy and unshakeable political courage.

His journey isn’t just a resume; it’s a rallying cry for anyone dreaming of turning personal triumphs into collective victories, proving that true greatness lies in lifting others as you climb your own peaks.

Called to the Nigerian Bar in 2001, Ajulo didn’t waste a moment. He kicked off his professional journey at the Federal Ministry of Justice, gaining invaluable insights into the machinery of national governance. A brief but transformative tutelage at Afe Babalola’s prestigious Emmanuel Chambers in Abuja followed, sharpening his legal acumen under one of Nigeria’s finest.

Barely two years at the bar, he rose to become the Head of Chambers at Dr Tunji Abayomi & Co‘s Abuja office, where his innovative style of practice—particularly his generous pro bono services for the vulnerable—won hearts and built unbreakable bonds with people from all walks of life.

This compassionate approach didn’t just endear him to the masses; it propelled him into the political arena, where he boldly contested for the Senate seat in Nigeria’s, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, under the Labour Party banner.

Ajulo’s political star continued to rise as he became the youngest National Secretary of the Labour Party, a master strategist who also chaired the Ondo State Radio Vision Corporation, amplifying voices and ideas across the airwaves. Yet, in a move that showcased his integrity, he resigned from his national role, declaring his need to refocus on his legal practice and dedicate himself fully to serving humanity.

Building on his solid foundation, Ajulo pursued advanced studies: a Master of Laws in 2006 and a PhD in Workers’ Rights and Corporate Social Responsibility in 2017. These credentials fuelled a career that spans continents and impacts lives profoundly. As the founder and managing partner of Kayode Ajulo & Co., Castle of Law—a high-end law firm specialising in litigation, arbitration, corporate law, and workers’ rights—he’s established a global footprint with offices in Nigeria and affiliations abroad, including the United Kingdom, his second home and where he invests wisely.

An Oxford-trained arbitrator with a Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration, Ajulo’s elevation to Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the UK cements his status as a global dispute resolution expert.

His courtroom triumphs are the stuff of legends: picture him leading a pro bono defence in 2021 that overturned a death sentence for teenager Adeolu Bamiteko, accused of stealing a phone, by exposing glaring prosecutorial flaws.

His accolades shine bright: Ondo State Advocate of the Year in 2017, the Knight of the Order of St. Paul, the prestigious national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, in 2022 from President Muhammadu Buhari, and numerous traditional titles like Bamofin of Akure Kingdom (elevated from Bamofin-Lewe) and Mayegun Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

At the heart of his mission is the Egalitarian Mission Africa, his NGO championing equality in social, political, and economic realms through bold initiatives like Free-A-Prisoner-A-Day since 2003, freeing the innocent and restoring dignity, which boasts of freeing over five thousand inmates from the gulag.

As a consultant to the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, Ajulo played a starring role as a recovery consultant, spearheading the refund of Paris Club debt deductions—recovering billions of dollars for states, correcting historical over-deductions, and fueling development projects nationwide. Though media scrutiny occasionally arose, Ajulo’s clarifications have always underscored transparency and justice.

A vocal critic of corruption and a staunch advocate for rule-of-law independence, Ajulo’s political journey with the All Progressives Congress, APC, reflects his fearless spirit. His oratory prowess and mentorship have earned him monikers like “legal colossus” and “pathfinder,” inspiring peers with his confidence and grace.

On a personal level, Ajulo’s legacy blooms in his family: he is happily married to Lady Kofoworola Ajulo and he’s the proud father of three female lawyers—aged 23, 21, and 20—who are carrying the torch of legal excellence forward.

Appointed Ondo State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in February 2024 under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, he has unleashed reforms like the Anti-Land Grabbing Law, a Criminal Records Database, and digital legal services, while securing court victories for the state and his principal.

What truly sets Ajulo apart is his patriotic pivot: forsaking lucrative opportunities in Abuja, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Lagos, or London to return to Ondo State. Inspired by Ondo icons like Chief Gani Fawehinmi, he chose grassroots impact over global glamour, applying his blessings—wealth, honours, mentorship, and recoveries—to uplift his people.

He’s the epitome of a “rooted cosmopolitan”: world-class yet homebound, proving that patriotism fuels progress.

Ajulo’s saga is more than a biography; it’s an exhilarating call to action.

In a world fixated on wealth and comfort, he reminds us that our talents are divine trusts for the greater good. By sacrificing ease for service—through pro bono heroics, billion-naira recoveries, and state-level reforms—he shows that true fulfilment comes from bridging divides, defending the vulnerable, and mentoring tomorrow’s leaders.

Let his story ignite your own: step beyond your comfort zone, wield your blessings boldly, and build a legacy that echoes eternity. In serving others, we discover our highest selves.

Kayode Ajulo this is your life!