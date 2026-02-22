TALP X showcases love, identity at Valentine’s special

LAGOS — Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) marked Valentine’s Day with a compelling edition of TALP X, staging two emotionally charged productions that explored love, identity and personal truth at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island.

The showcase, held on February 14, 2026, featured Till Death and Valentine Red, original stage plays performed by participants of the academy’s training programme.

Till Death offered a reflective take on women’s autonomy and self-definition, celebrating resilience and individuality. Through symbolic imagery and poetic storytelling, the production highlighted the strength of women defining their own narratives without comparison or limitation.

In contrast, Valentine Red examined the strains of betrayal and the fragile process of healing within a troubled marriage. The play navigated themes of accountability, communication and forgiveness, presenting a layered portrayal of love under pressure and the possibility of renewal.

Founder of TAFTA, Bolanle Austen-Peters, described the performances as a testament to the power of authentic storytelling.

“What we witnessed is the power of storytelling in its purest form. Our participants are expressing truth, vulnerability and strength. TALP X provides a platform for them to discover their voices and connect meaningfully with the world,” she said.

Academy Lead, JO Umoibom, noted that the showcase represents a bridge between training and professional practice, adding that the participants demonstrated readiness to take their place in the creative industry.

Programmes Manager, Chinedu Isagbah, said the platform nurtures storytellers capable of shaping conversations and influencing the creative ecosystem.

Produced by TAFTA in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, TALP X remains the academy’s flagship performance platform, translating classroom learning into full-scale theatrical productions.

Saturday’s Valentine’s edition, organisers said, reaffirmed theatre’s enduring relevance as a medium for exploring identity, confronting emotional truths and inspiring social reflection.