TAFTA to Stage New Edition of TALP X at Terra Kulture

The Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) will present a new edition of its quarterly theatre showcase, TALP X, on Saturday, 20 September 2025, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event is scheduled to run from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This edition will feature two original plays created and performed by TAFTA’s creative cohorts. Kingmaker is a stage drama centred on the story of an enslaved girl who defies the odds in a male-dominated society to become a kingmaker, while Bookcover is a comedic yet reflective tale about an elite family forced to confront their own prejudices.

TALP X serves as the culmination of TAFTA’s intensive training programme, which provides students with mentorship in scriptwriting, lighting, sound design, animation, and art entrepreneurship.

Participants collaborate to create and stage original productions, turning months of instruction into live performances.

The event is produced by TAFTA in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and is designed as a platform for emerging Nigerian storytellers to showcase their work.