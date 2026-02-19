Taking over from Dad: Female children as 2nd generation business leaders

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Family-owned businesses are often inherited by or transferred to male children, no thanks to cultural norms and beliefs.

But research has shown that some businesses in Nigeria have been inherited by some female children who have strategically rewritten the succession plan to ensure long-term stability of the businesses.

These particular women are called the female second-generation owners who are now steering major enterprises. They have brought international education and experience from global firms to modernize traditional family business structures.

Today, they have become prominent female leaders and have assumed high-ranking executive roles in multi-billion naira conglomerates founded by their parents.

Speaking to Vanguard, Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye, MA (Oxon), FCIArb, CEDR Accredited Mediator, daughter of the late renowned Nigerian legal icon, Dafe Akpedeye SAN, OFR, who founded Compos Mentis Legal Practitioners, is now serving as its Managing Partner, continuing his legacy.

According to her, the journey into leadership has been shaped by both legacy and choice.

“I took up the reins of leadership at my family business in 2020. It is not an easy path, but it is one increasingly being taken by women who understand that legacy must be nurtured, not merely preserved. I chose to take on this responsibility because I believe family businesses can honour their foundations while still evolving to meet the demands of a changing world-and women have a vital role to play in that transformation.

“My perspective has been shaped by my training and global exposure. I studied Economics and Management before studying Law at the University of Oxford, and qualifying as a lawyer in Nigeria, and England & Wales. My varied educational background gave me a strong grounding in strategy, structure, and critical thinking.

“Yet, despite opportunities abroad, I felt compelled to return to Nigeria. I wanted my skills to make a difference at home – to contribute to building strong, well-governed Nigerian businesses that can compete globally while remaining rooted in local realities.

“Women bring a unique strength to family enterprises. We often understand the people behind the business as deeply as we understand the numbers, and this balance allows us to lead with clarity, empathy, and discipline. The future of family businesses lies in thoughtful leadership, innovation, and long-term planning, and women are increasingly demonstrating their ability to deliver all three while strengthening continuity across generations.

“To young women aspiring to entrepreneurship or leadership within family businesses, my message is simple: believe in your capacity to lead. Do not be intimidated by tradition or expectation, rather equip yourself with knowledge and seek guidance. Your background, voice, and vision are assets. Use them liberally. Lead with confidence and purpose. Do more than grow businesses, inspire change and create lasting impact. She is in good company with other 2nd generationers.”

Olori Atuwatse III (Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom)

She sits on the boards of her family’s businesses, including Wells Property Development Company and Wells Carlton, while also being a serial entrepreneur in her own right.

Amy Jadesimi: She is the CEO of the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, LADOL, a leading logistics and engineering firm in the oil and gas sector. LADOL was founded by her father, Chief Oladipo Jadesimi.

Amy Jadesimi is overseeing the growth of West Africa’s largest logistics and engineering facility operating in a free zone.

The Dangote Daughters

The daughters of Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, hold critical leadership roles within the Dangote Group:

Halima Dangote: Executive Director and board member across various subsidiaries, including Dangote Cement and NASCON Allied Industries.

Fatima Dangote: Group Executive Director for Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited.

Mariya Dangote: Executive Director of Operations at Dangote Sugar Refinery and a board member of Dangote Cement.

Bella Disu

Currently serves as the Executive Vice-ChairmanÂ of Globacom (one of Nigeria’s largest telecommunications companies) and Chairman of Abumet Nigeria. She is the daughter of billionaire, Mike Adenuga Jnr and also leads Cobblestone Properties and Estates Limited.

Vanguard News