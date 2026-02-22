Obasanjo calls for reform, return of law programme at NOUN

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for reforms at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), urging the restoration of its law programme and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its academic system.

Obasanjo, who made the call in Abeokuta, Ogun, when he received the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Uduma Uduma, and members of his management team, also called for increased student enrolment.

A statement issued by Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, on Sunday in Abuja, quoted Obasanjo as stressing the need for innovation and technology-driven academic advancement.

“I urge the university’s leadership to prioritise modernisation and expand access to quality education,” Obasanjo said.

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, said the institution had taken significant steps to integrate artificial intelligence into its academic content.

Peters added that the efforts had earned the university recognition from international educational bodies.

On enrolment, he disclosed that NOUN had no fewer than 300,000 registered students, with approximately 190,000 currently active, noting that the difference reflected varying levels of participation.

He expressed confidence in the new vice-chancellor’s capacity to sustain innovation and promote institutional development.

In his remarks, Uduma pledged to prioritise the revival of the Law programme and consolidate ongoing reforms in the university.

He also expressed his appreciation to Obasanjo for his continued support and contributions to the institution’s growth.

The vice-chancellor later visited the university’s Abeokuta Study Centre, where the Centre Director, Mr Oyekunle Adegboyega, showed him and his team around the facility.

Vanguard News