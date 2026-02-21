Nigerians to buy shares in refinery — Dangote

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By Udeme Akpan

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said that Nigerians will soon be able to invest directly in the Dangote Refinery, describing the move as part of efforts to broaden public ownership of the project.

Dangote stated this on Saturday during the visit of the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, to several sections of the Dangote refinery, including the master control room.

He said: “Individually, Nigerians too will have an opportunity… in the next maximum four or five months, they will actually be able to buy their shares.

“They are holding 7.25 per cent of the shares that we have here… and they are holding that on behalf of Nigerians.

“People will have a choice either to get their dividends in naira or to get their dividends in dollars because we earn dollars.

“I think the sky is the limit and we [NNPC and Dangote Refinery] will cooperate and also make sure that we work together to make sure that we make Nigerians proud.

“Most likely, depending on our own discussions with them, we will partner with them, maybe in some of the upstream. They, too, will partner with us here because here is not a refinery. It’s an industrial hub.”