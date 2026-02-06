Nigerian newspapers review: [2027] Majority of senators want real-time results transmission — Abaribe, Ningi, Umeh, others

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Senate divided as 13 opposition senators disputed reports that the red chamber rejected mandatory electronic transmission of election results during Wednesday’s passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2026.

Another headline features the head of Woro village in Kwara State, Umar Salihu, saying that terrorists attacked his community for nearly 10 hours before security forces arrived, leaving scores dead and the village razed.

Vanguard also reports that the Enugu State High Court ordered the British government to pay £420 million in compensation to the families of 21 Nigerian coal miners brutally killed by colonial forces in 1949.

Moving to another newspaper, Daily Trust leads with 13 bodies buried on Thursday in Woro community, Kwara State, as residents continued recovering corpses from bushes after the attack by bandits.

Next paper, The Punch leads with President Bola Tinubu convening an emergency security meeting with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as national and international outrage mounted over the massacre of residents in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

Lastly, The Nation leads with sources saying that terrorists went on a rampage in Kwara State because the people refused to heed their strange beliefs.

Vanguard News