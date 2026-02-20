NASS frowns at lip service treatment of Livestock Industry

By Henry Umoru

The National Assembly has taken a swipe at the Federal Government for paying lip service to the development of the Livestock Industry in Nigeria, two solid years after the creation of a full-fledged Ministry for it.

Dissatisfaction among federal lawmakers with the alleged lax handling of the livestock sector by the federal government came up during the budget defence session by the Joint Committee on Livestock Development with the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhta Maiha, lamented that 65% of the animals consumed in the country on a yearly basis are imported, despite the potential for red meat exportation valued at N3.2 billion.

In his presentation to the Committee on performance of the 2025 budget and proposals for 2026, the Minister disclosed that out of N70billion approved as take-off fund for the Ministry in 2024, only N20billion has been released so far, adding that even the N10billion appropriated for the Ministry as capital vote for the 2025 fiscal year, nothing has been given.

Not comfortable with the submission, members of the committee, led by Senator Shehu Buba ( Bauchi South), expressed disbelief and called on the leadership of the committee to write President Bola Tinubu on the need for urgent intervention in line with the primary aim of the government of diversifying the Nation’s economy with livestock development as done in Brazil, Argentina, Belgium etc.

On his part, the Senate Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno, APC, Borno North, said that the poor funding being experienced by the Ministry was totally at variance with the motive that brought it into existence.

He said, ” Establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development in 2024 was driven by the gospel of diversification of the Nation’s economy.

” It is, therefore, to my surprise and disgust that we are paying lip service to the livestock sector now.

” We need to drum it into the ears of the Executive that it is inherently contradictory to create the Ministry and woefully failed to fund it”, he said.

In his contribution, Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central, who alleged sabotage for the poor funding, which, according to him, may not be known to President Tinubu, appealed to the Minister and top management staff of the Ministry, to voice out various challenges being faced by them for required amplification by the federal lawmakers to appropriate quarters.

He said, “This is a Ministry that must be supported and well-funded by the federal government. I suspect sabotage of the zero capital allocation because Mr. President meant well for Livestock Development.

” The leadership of this committee should, as a matter of urgent national importance, write or meet Mr. President for urgent intervention.”

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Buba Shehu, said a mono-sector economy doesn’t help any country; for this reason, he said, the committee will do everything possible to ensure adequate funding for the Livestock Development Ministry to achieve the required economic diversification trajectory.

Vanguard News