Naira ends week slightly lower at official market

The naira closed the week slightly weaker on Friday, trading at N1,366.19 to the U.S. dollar at the official market.

Data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website showed that the naira lost 13 kobo.

This represented a 0.01 per cent decline from Thursday’s closing rate of N1,366.05 to the dollar.

In spite of relative stability from recent CBN reforms, the currency recorded weeklong fluctuations before ending Friday with a marginal loss.

On Wednesday, the naira strengthened to N1,358.28, gaining N14.63 against the dollar.

It also appreciated on Tuesday, rising by N17.44 to trade at N1,372.91 per dollar.

The week opened on Monday with the naira trading at N1,390.36 at the official market. (NAN)