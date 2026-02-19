Iran: Trump withdraws support for Chagos Islands deal

Trump

By Favour Ulebor

US President Donald Trump has reversed his support for a UK-Mauritius agreement on the Chagos Islands after the United Kingdom refused to allow the United States to use military bases there for possible strikes against Iran.

Trump had earlier described the deal, which hands sovereignty of the islands back to Mauritius while allowing Britain and the US to continue using the Diego Garcia military base, as the “best” option available.

However, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was “making a big mistake” by proceeding with the plan and linked his change of stance to the UK’s refusal to allow US forces to use the bases, including Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, for potential military action against Iran.

Trump wrote that if Iran “decide[d] not to make a deal” on its nuclear programme, the United States might need to use these bases to “eradicate a potential attack”.

UK government sources say this refusal to grant base access for strikes on Iran is believed to be the key reason for Trump’s latest shift on the Chagos plan.

The legislation to formalise the Chagos agreement has been delayed in the UK’s House of Lords amid the uncertainty over American backing.

Conservative opponents of the deal continue to press the US administration to block it. Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel has described the plan as “dead in the water” without US support, saying time is running out for Labour to present it to Parliament.

The UK government responded that it does not comment on operational matters, emphasising its support for diplomatic efforts with Iran and its priority on regional security.