Gunmen abduct three in fresh attack on Plateau community

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By Gilbert Joseph

Gunmen on Friday abducted three persons in Kyaram district of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, in what residents describe as a renewed wave of insecurity in the area.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped while travelling to Dadin Kowa, a neighbouring community, according to a local resident, Mr. Shehu Kanam, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He alleged that the attackers are believed to be operating from forested areas linked to the Yankari Game Reserve in neighbouring Bauchi State, which he described as a known hideout for criminal groups.

“The bandits are operating from the game reserve, a well-known place, and they operate at will.

Communities have been left to their fate, relying on God and their own efforts to curb the problem,” he said.

Kanam lamented that attacks occur frequently, with some incidents going unreported due to frustration and fatigue among residents.

He stressed that the situation requires sincere government intervention to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of rural communities.

“This is a very disturbing situation. At the level of the Kanam Development Association alone, we have issued several statements urging the government to protect the people, yet nothing seems to be changing. We are becoming hopeless by the day,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alabo Alfred, said efforts were underway to obtain full details of the incident.

“We are trying to get the full facts surrounding the matter. We will get back to you on that,” he said.

Residents have continued to call for strengthened security presence to curb recurring attacks and safeguard lives and property in the affected communities.